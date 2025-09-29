This age-old maths problem has a brilliant and funny solution – but don’t use it in an exam

Social Media funny

They say a little learning is a dangerous thing, and that’s because you can fall for answers like the one to this mathematical mystery that puzzles each new generation of students.

That’s actually a good answer – just don’t use it on a Maths exam paper.

These comments on digitaltarun‘s Reddit post illustrate the two kinds of people in the world:

There are the people who can take a joke …

And there are the people who do this …

Reinhard’s a pedant. Don’t be like Reinhard.

Source: Reddit Image: Reddit, Wikimedia Commons on Unsplash