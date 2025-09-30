‘Everyone loves my signature’ – Donald Trump brags about his signature to senior military leaders and everyone had the same response

Politics donald trump military leaders signature

Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth assembled the nation’s senior-most military leaders in Quantico, VA to speak about the future of America’s armed forces. It went off the rails quicker than you can say, “unqualified elected officials.”

During a rambling, hour-plus-long speech, President Trump found himself talking about his penmanship, most specifically, his signature. He’s still hung up on the fact that Joe Biden used an autopen for some of his signatures. But not this President. President Trump is strong and has a beautiful signature.

Trump to generals: “I love my signature. I really do. Everyone loves my signature.” pic.twitter.com/vSITI825G8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2025

It’s something he takes great pride in. So much so that he gathered the nation’s most important military minds to listen to him take pot shots at one of his former opponents. Viewers were not impressed.

1.

So Trump had military generals fly into Washington from all over the world so they could listen to him fellatiate himself and demean all of his perceived enemies.

He’s a one trick pony and is wholly incapable of giving a speech that doesn’t sound like one of his maga rallies — Scott (@whowillurunto) September 30, 2025

2.

Jesus Christ.

This is just about him needing to feel like he has a big dick.

That’s it. This is all about him being able to summon the leaders of our military to listen to him talk about his motherfucking signature. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 30, 2025

3.

SNL couldn’t write a parody this horrifying — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) September 30, 2025

4.

Tell us you’re a malignant narcissist in a single sentence. — The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) September 30, 2025

5.

HE is mentally impaired BIGLY. It’s time for the 25th amendment for 47. Cabinet, do your job. — Maverick (@SocomRaiders) September 30, 2025

6.

What a malignant narcissist. — Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) September 30, 2025

7.

What an embarrassment. — Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) September 30, 2025

8.

This.

Is.

Mortifying — Louie blues (@BluesLouie) September 30, 2025

9.