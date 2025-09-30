Politics donald trump military leaders signature

‘Everyone loves my signature’ – Donald Trump brags about his signature to senior military leaders and everyone had the same response

Saul Hutson. Updated September 30th, 2025

Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth assembled the nation’s senior-most military leaders in Quantico, VA to speak about the future of America’s armed forces. It went off the rails quicker than you can say, “unqualified elected officials.”

During a rambling, hour-plus-long speech, President Trump found himself talking about his penmanship, most specifically, his signature. He’s still hung up on the fact that Joe Biden used an autopen for some of his signatures. But not this President. President Trump is strong and has a beautiful signature.

It’s something he takes great pride in. So much so that he gathered the nation’s most important military minds to listen to him take pot shots at one of his former opponents. Viewers were not impressed.

