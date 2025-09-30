US bees environment

This eco-alert explainer for Americans went wildly viral for reasons which will presumably be obvious – 13 lip-smacking responses

John Plunkett. Updated September 30th, 2025

A lot of Americans including one American in particular – we’re looking at you, Donald Trump – remain unconvinced about the multifarious and frankly terrifying environmental dangers facing the planet right now.

So they need all the explainers they can get in as few a words as possible.

And they don’t get much more on-point than this, a warning specifically about a world without bees which just went wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will presumably be obvious.

And it prompted no end of very funny replies, most (if not all) saying very much the same thing.

Only one question remained.

Okay then, actually two questions remained.

To conclude …

READ MORE

An American went fishing for racists in Manchester and got magnificently owned all the way back to the US

Source @thatfrood