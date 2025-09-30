This eco-alert explainer for Americans went wildly viral for reasons which will presumably be obvious – 13 lip-smacking responses
A lot of Americans including one American in particular – we’re looking at you, Donald Trump – remain unconvinced about the multifarious and frankly terrifying environmental dangers facing the planet right now.
So they need all the explainers they can get in as few a words as possible.
And they don’t get much more on-point than this, a warning specifically about a world without bees which just went wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will presumably be obvious.
it’s over, ive already depicted you as the lunch without bees pic.twitter.com/euPZSKSHWt
— Devon Hardware’s Wife (@thatfrood) September 29, 2025
And it prompted no end of very funny replies, most (if not all) saying very much the same thing.
Explaining the importance of bees to an American: No burger https://t.co/UPrb9yrVlM
— ⚢ MIMI ⚢(now has a gf) (@BRATZULA) September 29, 2025
americans trying to understand life without bees
“imagine a burger”
— claude shannon (@catpoopburglar) September 29, 2025
World without burger? This cannot stand. https://t.co/lSVSyoZe0b
— Robin (@XycronVA) September 30, 2025
Explaining the importance of bee pollination services to an American: imagine no hamburger
— lorin (@nirol__) September 29, 2025
(me pulling up to the hive) yeah.. can i get ah uhhh small fries and a chocolate milkshake?
— celine dionysus / FISHER THING on bandcamp (@celinedionysus_) September 29, 2025
The bun in Americans burgers is plastic so it’s the only thing that can exist without bees https://t.co/I6S4eF7zc2
— Fafusiaa (@fafusiaa) September 30, 2025
Americans describing the ecological collapse of all life as we know it via the extinction of bees: ok so imagine a burger https://t.co/aRyeZLqPcc
— Cinder || FREE (@OfStarrySkies_) September 29, 2025
Only one question remained.
desperate to know where this is a fan of 1990s museum displays
— lou (@archivalrival) September 29, 2025
st louis zoo
— Devon Hardware’s Wife (@thatfrood) September 29, 2025
Okay then, actually two questions remained.
What’s going on with the beef?, it’s not like corn or any grass is gonna be bee pollinated
— The Great Sage, PhD (@ShriekingNoises) September 29, 2025
the cows will be too sad 🙁
— Devon Hardware’s Wife (@thatfrood) September 29, 2025
To conclude …
Noooooo pic.twitter.com/EFzbaHHWuN
— Ondrej (@ondrejindruch) September 30, 2025
