This eco-alert explainer for Americans went wildly viral for reasons which will presumably be obvious – 13 lip-smacking responses

US bees environment

A lot of Americans including one American in particular – we’re looking at you, Donald Trump – remain unconvinced about the multifarious and frankly terrifying environmental dangers facing the planet right now.

So they need all the explainers they can get in as few a words as possible.

And they don’t get much more on-point than this, a warning specifically about a world without bees which just went wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will presumably be obvious.

it’s over, ive already depicted you as the lunch without bees pic.twitter.com/euPZSKSHWt — Devon Hardware’s Wife (@thatfrood) September 29, 2025

And it prompted no end of very funny replies, most (if not all) saying very much the same thing.

Explaining the importance of bees to an American: No burger https://t.co/UPrb9yrVlM — ⚢ MIMI ⚢(now has a gf) (@BRATZULA) September 29, 2025

americans trying to understand life without bees “imagine a burger” — claude shannon (@catpoopburglar) September 29, 2025

it’s over, ive already depicted you as the lunch without bees pic.twitter.com/euPZSKSHWt — Devon Hardware’s Wife (@thatfrood) September 29, 2025

World without burger? This cannot stand. https://t.co/lSVSyoZe0b — Robin (@XycronVA) September 30, 2025

Explaining the importance of bee pollination services to an American: imagine no hamburger — lorin (@nirol__) September 29, 2025

(me pulling up to the hive) yeah.. can i get ah uhhh small fries and a chocolate milkshake? — celine dionysus / FISHER THING on bandcamp (@celinedionysus_) September 29, 2025

The bun in Americans burgers is plastic so it’s the only thing that can exist without bees https://t.co/I6S4eF7zc2 — Fafusiaa (@fafusiaa) September 30, 2025

Americans describing the ecological collapse of all life as we know it via the extinction of bees: ok so imagine a burger https://t.co/aRyeZLqPcc — Cinder || FREE (@OfStarrySkies_) September 29, 2025

Only one question remained.

desperate to know where this is a fan of 1990s museum displays — lou (@archivalrival) September 29, 2025

st louis zoo — Devon Hardware’s Wife (@thatfrood) September 29, 2025

Okay then, actually two questions remained.

What’s going on with the beef?, it’s not like corn or any grass is gonna be bee pollinated — The Great Sage, PhD (@ShriekingNoises) September 29, 2025

the cows will be too sad 🙁 — Devon Hardware’s Wife (@thatfrood) September 29, 2025

To conclude …

READ MORE

An American went fishing for racists in Manchester and got magnificently owned all the way back to the US

Source @thatfrood