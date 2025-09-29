An American went fishing for racists in Manchester and got magnificently owned all the way back to the US

Life Americans comebacks manchester

This video of an American interviewing people in and around Manchester (specifically, the Manchester City football stadium by the looks of it) has gone viral for reasons which will become apparent.

There’s not a whole lot of context to be had, beyond the questions that appear to be fishing for racists, questions that very much didn’t get the answers that the interviewer presumably expected.

There’s always the possibility they were looking for the exact opposite, but their Twitter bio – ‘Seeker of Truth – Modern Patriot – Trailblazer – Journalist – Save Europe Tour’ – suggests not.

Whatever the truth, it’s surely fair to say it had Brits (and not just Brits) everywhere cheering.

Would you rather have an all black national soccer team that wins or an all White English national soccer team that loses? “All the English lads I met are black mate” pic.twitter.com/q1v627Yyaa — Hermes (@chaotichermes) September 26, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

You come off as such a fucking loser here lol — Agron (@kez1848) September 26, 2025

2.

Big fan of this new genre of racists interviewing normal people who look at them like they’re total freaks https://t.co/G3qrFkgHRW — Alfie Potts Harmer (@ahtralfie) September 27, 2025

3.

“save europe” in bio but has an american accent and calls football “soccer” lol https://t.co/EqjTmN9lMV — Slonk (@Pies_of_Lee) September 27, 2025

4.

Australian guy taught you a valuable lesson. Think about it twice before go out next time asking random people stupid, racist questions — ✙ chainsaw fella ✙ (@nino_prodigio) September 26, 2025

5.

No idea who this absolute wrong’un is asking the questions but the lad answering has the perfect way of looking at life. “If you’re a good c***, you’re a good c***. https://t.co/foSeDvd9HC — HLTCO (@HLTCO) September 28, 2025

6.