US army donald trump Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth waited for a big round of applause from America’s top generals but it didn’t quite work out like that and it’s a fabulously funny, supremely satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated October 1st, 2025

Donald Trump and his defence, sorry, war secretary Pete Hegseth gathered hundreds of top brass from across the US military to outline their plans to deploy more soldiers in cities across America.

And a frankly terrifying listen it made too. But in pursuit of a little light amid the darkness there was one moment (well, actually two) that were very definitely worth watching.

It was the moment Hegseth paused for applause, obviously expecting some sort of standing ovation – please, anything! – from the assembled generals except it turned out he got nothing of the sort.

And it wasn’t the only time it happened. In fact, this one might be even better.

Not the first time the military have watched someone bomb, obviously.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

