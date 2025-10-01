Pete Hegseth waited for a big round of applause from America’s top generals but it didn’t quite work out like that and it’s a fabulously funny, supremely satisfying watch

US army donald trump Pete hegseth

Donald Trump and his defence, sorry, war secretary Pete Hegseth gathered hundreds of top brass from across the US military to outline their plans to deploy more soldiers in cities across America.

And a frankly terrifying listen it made too. But in pursuit of a little light amid the darkness there was one moment (well, actually two) that were very definitely worth watching.

It was the moment Hegseth paused for applause, obviously expecting some sort of standing ovation – please, anything! – from the assembled generals except it turned out he got nothing of the sort.

“To our enemies: FAFO” (holds for applause that doesn’t come) Cringey awkward moment as Hegseth summons all generals to hear him do a one-man show about how strong we are pic.twitter.com/PJZGUuYUA9 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 30, 2025

And it wasn’t the only time it happened. In fact, this one might be even better.

And after 40 minutes of cringe-Thunderous applause from the generals! Just kidding. Total silence. pic.twitter.com/NytJzUMjn8 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 30, 2025

Not the first time the military have watched someone bomb, obviously.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

so funny, he really thought he was going to get a standing ovation https://t.co/QDpR0ikyE0 — The Notorious S.E.B. (@bigseb31213) September 30, 2025

2.

Imagine serving your entire life in the military, rising to the level of General , then having to sit through an hour long speech from an alcoholic Fox News frat boy telling you that you have to “toughen up.” I don’t think Pete had enough hair gel for this one. — Will Kelly (@IKnowSoftware) September 30, 2025

3.

Absolutely no one clapped. This shows that the Trump administration is unevolved and low brow. Hopefully the military will step up when needed to defend the free citizens of the USA when it comes down to it. pic.twitter.com/fzqIgtRFxP — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) September 30, 2025

4.

5.

Very strong comic element here: the thousand generals are silent and two of his staffers give little whoops https://t.co/hq7t4Xf8BZ — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) September 30, 2025

6.

Poor Pete Hegseth. He forgot he was no longer at Fox News, feeding garbage to idiots. pic.twitter.com/oHYaCenyUh — Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal) September 30, 2025

7.

This dumbass has been watching too many movies, this shit is comedy, what an idiot. Dude was an O-4 after 19 years as a weekend warrior and now he’s telling Generals how to run the military, this is beyond fuckin embarrassing. — A_916 (@MotoPro916) September 30, 2025

8.