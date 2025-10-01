Donald Trump basically threatened the generals who chose not to applaud him and it’s a proper jaw-dropper – 18 gobsmacked and totally on-point responses

US army donald trump

In one of the odder spectacles of an increasingly bizarre (and terrifying) second term, Donald Trump summoned his highest ranking generals to Virginia where he and his secretary of war (ha!) Pete Hegseth outlined their plans for the further militarisation of the America’s cities.

And while there was plenty to be written about his eye-opening proclamations about putting even more troops on the streets to tackle ‘the enemy within’, we’re here for Trump’s grand entrance which was met by the assembled top brass with … deafening silence.

And Trump couldn’t just not handle it, it basically broke his brain. Even more.

Trump to a room of generals: “I’ve never walked into a room so silent before. Just have a good time. And if you want to applaud, you applaud.” pic.twitter.com/9AQrAIII8u — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2025

Well, that’s one way to win them over. And these people surely said it best.

1.

The professionalism that our most senior military commanders exhibited with their silence today despite repeated attempts by Hegseth & Trump begging them to please clap was encouraging, and should be an example to all troops when they try to exploit them for partisan politics. https://t.co/6meKkSXrDn — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 30, 2025

2.

“….. and if you want to leave the room, leave the room. But there goes your rank and your future.” Imagine the insult to the country’s highest military leadership being spoken to like this – by a cowardly 5-time draft-dodger! About “warrior ethos”!!! — Judy Ellis (@JudyWhaleCove) September 30, 2025

3.

They won’t applaud, because they are nonpartisan. They won’t obey your blatantly illegal orders to oppress Americans, because they swore an oath to the Constitution. Your authoritarian play to demonstrate military felty instead shows the armed forces will not be your tool for… https://t.co/3KhSJWexGo — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) September 30, 2025

4.

Trump was mad that the military didn’t applaud him. They didn’t do it because applauding a politician, even the commander-in-chief is expressly against officer decorum standards. He then threatened them, telling them if they don’t like his speech they should leave and lose… https://t.co/q6h9r0ugDH — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) September 30, 2025

5.

Of all the things that have damaged our reputation internationally, this meeting might be the worst. Our leaders just announced to the world, on fucking television, that we have two clowns running our military, more concerned with appearances & talk than actual readiness. — Matthew J. Foley (@Mattivated4Life) September 30, 2025

6.

7.

He wants them to applaud for his overtly political remarks – something the military is explicitly not allowed to do! — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) September 30, 2025

8.

9.