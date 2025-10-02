Richard Tice said Keir Starmer had encouraged people to ‘take up arms’ against Nigel Farage and was fact-checked to the moon and back

Politics Keir Starmer nigel farage Richard tice

To the world of Richard Tice, the Reform UK deputy leader who was none too happy with Keir Starmer’s Labour Party conference speech in which he took aim at his party and its leader, Nigel Farage.

Except what Tice thought he heard – or pretended he heard – wasn’t what everyone else heard, because Starmer didn’t say it.

‘The prime minister literally used the word “arms”, take up arms and attack, go for the enemy, just the most extraordinary language’ – @TiceRichard Reform UK’s deputy leader is challenged by @darrenmccaffrey on claims Starmer called for violence against Farage’s party. pic.twitter.com/Qd2vdNfKfN — Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge (@SkyPoliticsHub) October 1, 2025

And in the absence of push back on Sky News, these people stood up to do it for them, fact checking Tice all the way to the moon and back.

Fortunately the speech was filmed, so we know that the prime minister did not use the word “arms”, nor call on anyone to “take up arms and attack”, or “go for the enemy”. More on the accusations and the PM’s language here: https://t.co/ktYGaRJAU2 https://t.co/pUC2nbDV2h — Ben Bloch (@realBenBloch) October 1, 2025

Total misrepresentation of the words in the speech to make desperate Reform the victims yet again

It is Trumpian fantasy and game playing at its most vile pic.twitter.com/e5OWtPExwO — dave lawrence (@dave43law) October 1, 2025

Exactly Richard. Only a complete hoofwanker would encourage people to take up arms. pic.twitter.com/j7I7gqk3Nc — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) October 1, 2025

What is going in with these journalists? . It’s easy to know Starmer didn’t say this. I watched the speech. Grok confirms he did not. So why didn’t the interviewer push back and say – he didn’t say that. This is how they are getting away with it. And it happens every single day. — JaneAust100 (@aust1816) October 1, 2025

This is a lie. What are you letting Richard stupid Tice lie? — Jake (@ToryWipeout) October 1, 2025

But he literally did not, nowhere in that speech. What he has done is shine a light on the fragility of Reform, who it seems do not mind dishing it out but cannot take it. — Sammy White (@sammysangel) October 1, 2025

Utter gibberish from Richard Tice. Keir Starmer never once said “take up arms” Just flat out bizarre, lying nonsense from Tice. — Kenneth MacRae (@kmacraeplockton) October 1, 2025

Richard Tice, “Keir Starmer literally used the words: take up arms and go for the enemy” *To be clear, Keir Starmer did NOT say this* And the rest of the interview goes exactly how you’d expect it would pic.twitter.com/9D2uizF1WU — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 1, 2025

