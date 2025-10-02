‘What is devastating as a teenager but great as an adult?’ – 17 times getting old has pulled an UNO reverse card

Round Ups Ask Reddit

It doesn’t always feel like it, but getting old is a privilege.

Ageing might not sound appealing on the surface, but it’s great for changing your outlook on life. In fact certain things you used to hate become deeply enjoyable with the gift of time.

This prompted Every-Technology-747 to pose the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What is devastating as a teenager but great as an adult?’

Here are the top things that get better if you give them time…

1.

‘I would love a “go to your room and stay there!”’

-GlassCharacter179

2.

‘Being told you look younger than you are.’

-jbraidwo

3.

‘Eating your moms food instead of mcdonalds’

-SK_GAMING_FAN

4.

‘I remember crying at home on a Friday night because no one had invited me anywhere. Now I race home at Friday dinner time, shower, and put on my jammies with glee at dinner time.’

-143019

5.

‘Going to bed early’

-Flaveurr

6.

‘Not having anything to do on a weekend night’

-transglutaminase

7.

‘Socks and underwear as a gift.’

-Dovahpriest

8.

‘Getting carded for alcohol.’

-doorknobsquad

9.

‘Solitude. As a teenager, you’re terrified of missing out or being trashed behind your back. As an adult, it can be bliss. No social responsibilities? Sweeeeeeeeet.’

-Awktung