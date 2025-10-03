Social Media student housing TikTok
Do you want the house tour? Follow the students hilariously showing off their less-than-perfect accommodation
With the new educational year under way, many students are discovering for the first time the joys of second-year housing.
Coinciding with the release of Sabrina Carpenter’s song ‘House Tour’, the time is perfect for an explosion of TikToks giving us insight into the state of university accommodation. Channel 4 comedy Stath Lets Flats is being well and truly reaped for its hilarious commentary from the hapless estate agent, which people are lip-syncing.
We’ve rounded up some of the best (and worst) tours of the places housing the country’s brightest young minds.
@matilda__willis House tour!!! #flat #newcastle #parkview #university #flatmates ♬ sonido original – DenesGaCo
@jemma.field uni house tour xxx #jesmond #newcastle #northumbria #unihouse #grim #home ♬ pov your first house – jadehoney62
@lucytilneyy ignore the mouldy kitchen floor x #ntu #notts #unihouse #uon #housetour ♬ House Tour – Sabrina Carpenter
@__niabrown drunk addition @alanamkk #unihouse #housetour ♬ House Tour – Sabrina Carpenter
@amber__hx Uni house tour xx #uniofsurrey #house #secondyearhouse #guildford #fyp ♬ pov your first house – jadehoney62
@jesschampion 2nd year uni home core ❤️#uni #uos #secondyear ♬ pov your first house – jadehoney62
@harryoliver_29 Back for grad year #fyp #uni #studentlife #housetour #viral ♬ pov your first house – jadehoney62
@molwhi live laugh love selly oak #fyp #birmingham #smellyoak ♬ pov your first house – jadehoney62
@ava.adams.06 Goated flat #uni #fyp #northumbria #flattour #housetour @Rachel ♬ pov your first house – jadehoney62
