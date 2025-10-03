US donald trump

The Prime Minister of Albania delivered a hilarious burn to Trump for his geographical mix-up, and the sniggers could be heard all the way to ‘Aber-baijan’

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 3rd, 2025

As part of his increasingly long list of wars or conflicts he claims to have ended, Donald Trump recently reported that he had brought peace between Albania and Azerbaijan – or, in fact, Aber-baijan.

Albania has never been in conflict with Azerbaijan, being – as it is – almost 3,000 kilometres away. Trump had got it mixed up with Azerbaijan’s neighbour Armenia.

Plot twist – Trump hasn’t actually brokered a peace deal between those two countries, either. He simply got the two leaders to initial an agreement to continue the talks they were already having.

Obviously it earned him some online mockery.

Now, it’s earned him some real-world mockery, too – courtesy of the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama.

“You should make an apology to us. Because you didn’t congratulate us on the peace deal that President Trump made between Albania and Azerbaijan.”

Twitter reacted to the good-natured burn.

Perhaps Prime Minister Rama got worried about those tariffs.

