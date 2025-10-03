The Prime Minister of Albania delivered a hilarious burn to Trump for his geographical mix-up, and the sniggers could be heard all the way to ‘Aber-baijan’

US donald trump

As part of his increasingly long list of wars or conflicts he claims to have ended, Donald Trump recently reported that he had brought peace between Albania and Azerbaijan – or, in fact, Aber-baijan.

Trump: We settled Azerbaijan and Albania. The prime ministers were in my office. pic.twitter.com/Ugpg2q2TvL — Acyn (@Acyn) September 18, 2025

Albania has never been in conflict with Azerbaijan, being – as it is – almost 3,000 kilometres away. Trump had got it mixed up with Azerbaijan’s neighbour Armenia.

Plot twist – Trump hasn’t actually brokered a peace deal between those two countries, either. He simply got the two leaders to initial an agreement to continue the talks they were already having.

Obviously it earned him some online mockery.

BREAKING NEWS: President Trump has stopped the war between Parmesan and Arrabbiata. — Toni Mikkola ‍☠️ (@virtaava) September 19, 2025

Congratulations America. Embarrassed again on the world stage by electing a complete and total fucking moron. — Kelly (On a good day) (@superkel0114) September 18, 2025

So dementia Don, who confused E Jean Carroll with Marla Maples, Nancy Pelosi with Nikki Haley, Joe Biden with Barack Obama & Melania Trump with Mercedes Schlapp – has confused Azerbaijan with Aberbaijan & Armenia with Albania – but do go on about Joe Biden’s mental acuity. pic.twitter.com/exY3Kz66rV — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) August 21, 2025

Now, it’s earned him some real-world mockery, too – courtesy of the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama.

PM of Albania having a good laugh with President of Azerbaijan and Macron about Trump repeatedly claiming that he ended the war between their two countries which were not at war with each other. pic.twitter.com/5lP6XTps2J — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 2, 2025

“You should make an apology to us. Because you didn’t congratulate us on the peace deal that President Trump made between Albania and Azerbaijan.”

Twitter reacted to the good-natured burn.

1.

UNDER TRUMP, AMERICA IS BEING LAUGHED AT https://t.co/OX0IKSNIb0 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 2, 2025

2.

HUMILIATING: The Prime Minister of Albania was caught on a hot mic mocking Donald Trump to Macron and Azerbaijani President Aliyev about the conflict Trump took credit resolving between Albania and Azerbaijan. The world is LAUGHING at us. pic.twitter.com/7ebW0Pnu4E — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 2, 2025

3.

Trump's geography gaffes are so epic, even world leaders are roasting him, proving once again that his 'deals' are just delusions dressed as diplomacy. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) October 2, 2025

4.

They are laughing at us https://t.co/uqS1yt8O9z — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 2, 2025

5.

6.

Trump Humiliated: In a hilarious moment, the President of Azerbaijan and the PM of Albania huddle with President Macron, brutally mocking Trump for his deranged boasts about ending a war between them. Trump is a global laughingstock.pic.twitter.com/SovK7MPNbc — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) October 2, 2025

7.

That's why trump stays in his carefully constructed bubble, which is guaranteed fact-free, otherwise he'd crash out if he knew what most people think of him. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 2, 2025

8.

9.

Do you know how much you need to fuck-up, to have a superpower be the laughing stock of Albania…. https://t.co/Jn7tuzg0RB — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) October 2, 2025

10.

With all due respect I think I could have settled the conflict between Albania and Azerbaijan. https://t.co/7htLiQIfRn — C Burrows-Johnson (@CBJAlberta) October 2, 2025

11.

Even the Presidents of Albania and Azerbaijan thank President Trump for bringing peace between their countries pic.twitter.com/Yd3s1D0N3U — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) October 2, 2025

12.

Trump bragging about “peace deals” that world leaders themselves laugh off just proves his foreign policy was more theater than substance. — Emma Ezeaka (@emmaezeaka001) October 2, 2025

13.

You know maybe he did bring them together because they’re able to collectively laugh at him. He might deserve that Nobel peace prize after all.. https://t.co/tIK5BuK2JZ — Bowman Does Politics (@BackupBowmans) October 3, 2025

14.

Albania is going to get hit with a %1,000,000,000 tariffs over this. https://t.co/6M3ICdkIcm — Dispropaganda (@Dispropoganda) October 2, 2025

15.

When is MAGA going to wake up? Trump makes America look like a fucking clown show. pic.twitter.com/R3okjKJIAg — The Cobra Chicken  (@FrankieSaysNews) October 2, 2025

16.

Perhaps Prime Minister Rama got worried about those tariffs.

It is truly remarkable how today’s media operates, and how the so-called “virality” can so easily distort reality. A sentence spoken in good humor, in the spirit of friendship, suddenly turns into a worldwide headline of an entire summit among dozens of nations, while all the… pic.twitter.com/bzBjzMC7op — Edi Rama (@ediramaal) October 2, 2025

READ MORE

Even Trump’s gang of sycophants are having trouble buying his ‘I stopped seven wars’ nonsense – 15 highly sceptical reactions

Source Ron Filipkowski Image Screengrab