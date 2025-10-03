US donald trump

Trump forgot he was supposed to plead ignorance of Project 2025, and the internet yelled “I told you so!”

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 3rd, 2025

Throughout the 2024 US election campaign, the Democrats kept raising the spectre of an authoritarian playbook named Project 2025. The plan was a blueprint for a president to dismantle the democratic principles of the US and gain unprecedented control.

Trump denied:

Knowing what it was

Having anything to do with the plan.

Intending to implement it.

Which would all have been more believable if it hadn’t been co-authored by several Trump administration alumni from the Heritage Foundation.

However, he’s now saying the quiet part out loud. Okay, he’s typing the quiet part out loud, if that’s a thing.

It raised eyebrows …and hackles.

While nobody needed to be treated for shock, it triggered an enormous wave of ‘I told you so’.

