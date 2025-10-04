Life relatable

Sometimes a prompt just strikes a nerve. This is one of those prompts.

weirdest thing that gets you angry — ℛα˚˖ִ໋˚˚ ༘ ೀ⋆｡˚★ (@yslmammi) September 22, 2025

There are so many shared experiences in modern life that we all have to navigate. It’s good to know you’re not alone. That being said, man are these things infuriating.

Careful, the anger will continue to rise the more responses you read.

Enter password:

Wrong.

Reset password.

New password can't be your old password. https://t.co/3whuqmVF4o pic.twitter.com/EuX4K2d2EH — Georgebabs (@Georgebabs_) October 2, 2025

when i hit open app and it opens the fucking App Store — Rod (@rod_mallo) September 22, 2025

when subtitles block translations pic.twitter.com/2XYjClG9Qm — Ty (@balldontTy) September 22, 2025

Microwave numbers not ending in 0 or 5. Who’s out here cooking soup on 37 seconds like a psychopath? — Dee (@DeeWaynee94) September 22, 2025

iPhone autocorrecting words that aren’t misspelled — Justin (@JustinBTweetin_) September 22, 2025

Having to go number 2 after showering. pic.twitter.com/PEOBHQSSUz — Collo_Collo (@njihia_collins) September 22, 2025

When I say "what?" and they respond with nevermind — Paulin (@PauloMaiques) September 22, 2025

Swipe texting “and” and it autocorrecting to “Abe.” Who the f*** is Abe?! pic.twitter.com/dMKcH1pRcS — A girl has no name. (@atisssen) September 23, 2025

