A billionaire Trump supporter warned New York’s Democratic mayoral hopeful would turn it into Manchester but it wasn’t the slam-dunk he thought it was – 13 transatlantic smackdowns

To the New York mayoral race now, where it’s fair to say that the Democratic hopeful Zohran Mamdani continues to ruffle feathers, lots of feathers.

Not least the feathers of Bill Ackman, an activist investor and billionaire hedge fund manager (it says here) who went on Twitter to suggest that a vote for Mamdani was a vote to turn New York City into Manchester. Or, something like it.

Here’s what Ackman, who backed Trump in the 2024 presidential election, had to say.

If NewYorkers want New York City to become like Manchester, then vote for @ZohranKMamdani. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 4, 2025

But these Brits were keen to point out that it wasn’t quite the slam dunk that Ackman thought it was, and a very satisfying read it is too.

1.

Does he mean Manchester the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, Cooperative & Suffragette movements?

The city that invented the weekend

The home of Lowry, Oasis, Media City, Sport & much else

Where 200 languages work for a fearless future The beacon of courage & community https://t.co/8Se8wqCHme — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) October 4, 2025

2.

Manchester has been the growth success story of 21st century England. Not much competition to be fair, but a stupid thing to say. pic.twitter.com/Mqk9z7dqgf — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) October 4, 2025

3.

Ackman who has spent years fulminating against antisemitism has no problem fanning the flames of Islamophobia. Here is suggesting the Muslim mayoral candidate in his city is a terrorist or pro terror. It’s disgusting and folks should demand he apologize. https://t.co/iT9ItktUZK — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 4, 2025

4.

Manchester is a fantastic city. Great endorsement, Bill — James Foster (@JamesEFoster) October 4, 2025

5.

As a proud Liverpudlian (Scouser) Manchester is our local, friendly rival… I still have no problem saying, with conviction, that New York would be lucky & proud to be as wonderful as Manchester… pic.twitter.com/JWvkxKoOco — Blank (@BessantRay62677) October 5, 2025

6.