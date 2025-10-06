A misogynistic meme about women keeping secrets went viral and of all the on-point comebacks this one knocked the rest out the park

Life men women

To Twitter now – no, stick with us – where this meme about women keeping secrets – or rather, their supposed inability to keep secrets – just went viral (well, of course it did).

And we mention it because it prompted lots of entertaining and totally on-point comebacks …

this goes really hard if you’re 8 & homeschooled — ᗩ ᒪ ᕮ ᙭ (@hudnaxela) October 3, 2025

Men are horrific gossips — Ioan's name begins with an i (@ClassiestBuu2) October 3, 2025

During ww1, MI5 used girl guides as spies because boy scouts werent reliable to keep secrets and gossipped too much.https://t.co/SG4ZPac9Ei — Anna Bucci (@Bathilde777) October 3, 2025

Oobjectively false. Ever met a man before? — ketamine dan (@ckdjournalists) October 3, 2025

… but this one surely knocked the rest out of the park.

I wonder which group is known for sharing private pictures that are given to them in trust https://t.co/lDkqzkxm26 — Melchine (@mels_charm_) October 4, 2025

Boom!

Not even just pictures, men gossip a lot lmao they just don't call it that — Olaromola (@abike1999) October 4, 2025

My man works in a trucking company and all those bitches DO is gossip the few times we've gone and hung out with any of them, or social events, it's all just gossip, gossip, gossip, and the kicker is tht they don't even realize that it's gossiping they're so catty lmao — Mx.Valeria (@ValVixenKitty) October 4, 2025

