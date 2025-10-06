Donald Trump claimed he was officially a better physical specimen than Barack Obama and these 15 burns sent him packing straight to ER

Politics donald trump health

The unhinged claims keep flooding in from Donald Trump’s weekend speech to a group of Midshipmen to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Naval Academy.

We all know we should be extremely worried about his mental state. But apparently, his physical state is better than ever. Let’s have a listen from the man himself.

Trump tries to goad the Navy into booing “Barack Hussein Obama” but is met mostly with silence pic.twitter.com/RONmjQglzB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2025

His embarrassing obsession with Obama will not go away. Neither will his delusions of grandeur. The fact that he thinks anyone on earth would believe this claim is all the proof we need that the President is unwell.

Let’s check in with the online medical community, shall we?

How many fucking times is he going to tell this bullshit story? — Ian G (@illinoisblue) October 5, 2025

The applause for his “Trump is the best physical specimen” line is pathetic bootlicking, though Like can you imagine Obama or Biden or either Bush or Clinton bragging about what a “physical specimen” someone said they were?? People would have thought that was weird AF — Alan Plotzker, MD (@AlanPlotzker) October 5, 2025

The 25th amendment needs to be enforced.. He’s decomposing daily. Trump wishes he was a quarter of the leader that Obama was. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) October 5, 2025

Clearly the best physical specimen we’ve ever seen in the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/ypbNsPRdjh — Mason (@masonisonx) October 5, 2025

