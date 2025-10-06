Somebody accidentally started a ‘silent book club’. Introvert bookworms of the world, unite!

Life book clubs books

The last thing an introvert wants to do is to join any kind of social club, especially one which involves a lot of conversation with strangers. But what if the club just involved sitting around, reading a book and not saying anything or, indeed, being expected to say anything?

That’s more like it.

Such clubs can be formed completely by accident, as this wonderful tale by redditor u/Accomplished_Arm3647, and shared on Twitter by Boze the Library Owl demonstrates.

someone accidentally started a silent book club and I truly believe this could heal our country. pic.twitter.com/SfgCqsXGcd — Boze the Library Owl ‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) November 10, 2024

Here’s the text in full.

So here’s a funny little story about how I unintentionally created a new social group in my town. A few weeks ago, I was at my favorite coffee shop, deeply engrossed in a novel. An older gentleman approached me and asked what I was reading. We had a brief but lovely chat about books. The next week, I was there again with a different book. The same man showed up, this time with his own book. We nodded at each other, smiled, and went back to our reading. Week three: I arrive to find the man already there. He’s brought a friend. They’re both reading silently. I join them at their table, and we all read in comfortable silence for an hour. Fast forward to yesterday, I walk into the coffee shop, and there are TWELVE people scattered around, all silently reading books. The barista grins at me and says, “Your club is getting pretty popular!”. Apparently, word had spread about the “Silent Book Club” that meets every Wednesday at 4 PM. People just show up, read whatever they want, and occasionally chat during coffee refill breaks. I’ve accidentally created the most introvert-friendly book club ever, and I’m happy about it! Has anyone else started something unintentionally that took on a life of its own?

Naturally, people loved this.

