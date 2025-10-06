Thomas Skinner is the first contestant to be voted off Strictly, and we’re contractually obliged to say “BOSH!” 21 glittering reactions

Celebrity Strictly Come Dancing

Apprentice contestant (failed) turned anti-woke social media commentator (failed), Thomas Skinner, has become the first 2025 Strictly Come Dancing contestant to – well – fail.

Whether it was his poor performance or his reputation that earned him the boot from the voting public, we may never know – but his enthusiastic salsa to ‘Bonkers’ by Dizzee Rascal had certainly been given the thumbs down on Twitter.

With a highly embarrassing two points from judge Craig Revel-Horwood and an almost equally embarrassing three from Motsi Mabuse and four from both Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas, the writing had clearly been on the wall for Skinner and his unlucky professional dancing partner, Amy Dowden.

We can’t imagine anyone being surprised by his elimination, and it was almost inevitable that his irritating catchphrase ‘Bosh!’ would make an appearance.

Thomas Skinner has been eliminated from strictly on the first week. Bosh — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 5, 2025

His reaction to being the first loser was quite gracious.

Amy Dowden is one of the most amazing persons I’ve ever met. I loved every single second dancing with her. She is an absolutely wonderful person inside and out. She didn’t deserve to be out first, I’m so gutted for her that we went so early in the competition. I know dancing… pic.twitter.com/D42hnU0ZNw — Thomas Skinner ⚒ (@iamtomskinner) October 5, 2025

The internet’s reaction to the results and to his performance – much funnier.

1.

Tom Skinner has been voted out of Strictly. Must have been that winning combination of dancing like a sack of turnips and cosying up to fascist scumbags.#StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/wivWMPCo52 — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) October 5, 2025

2.

Who knew cheating on his wife would be the 2nd most embarrassing part of his last month https://t.co/FLV1QFd7Yw — LJ (@laul_xx) October 4, 2025

3.

Well, looks like my sleep paralysis demon is about to become a whole lot sparklier https://t.co/PTgVnlSwVM — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) October 5, 2025

4.

Kids will be like “watch this” and then do shit like this pic.twitter.com/0z0wdG8Fua — Grace (@graceyldn) October 5, 2025

5.

6.

7.

#StrictlyComeDancing

Typical BBC getting rid of Thomas Skinner because his politics didn’t fit their leftist woke agenda.

Although Tom wasn’t the best dancer he certainly wasn’t the worse.

Disgusting bias that will alienate the audience.

Expect a drop in viewers next week BBC! pic.twitter.com/bq5YpeajJb — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) October 5, 2025

8.

That was genuinely the most disturbing thing I've ever seen #strictly https://t.co/jHdibF8lxq — demi (@demileac__) October 4, 2025

9.

My ole Pal Thomas Skinner has been first eliminated on Strictly.

Poor sod. You can't blame me for this one. pic.twitter.com/LwmV7mj3AI — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) October 5, 2025

10.

Your Meal Deal Man flatmate pissing all over the toilet seat after a night on the coke. https://t.co/itZ6A7qDEJ — Andy Churnwell (@churnwell) October 4, 2025

11.