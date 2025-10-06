Celebrity Strictly Come Dancing

Thomas Skinner is the first contestant to be voted off Strictly, and we’re contractually obliged to say “BOSH!” 21 glittering reactions

Poke Reporter. Updated October 6th, 2025

Apprentice contestant (failed) turned anti-woke social media commentator (failed), Thomas Skinner, has become the first 2025 Strictly Come Dancing contestant to – well – fail.

Whether it was his poor performance or his reputation that earned him the boot from the voting public, we may never know – but his enthusiastic salsa to ‘Bonkers’ by Dizzee Rascal had certainly been given the thumbs down on Twitter.

With a highly embarrassing two points from judge Craig Revel-Horwood and an almost equally embarrassing three from Motsi Mabuse and four from both Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas, the writing had clearly been on the wall for Skinner and his unlucky professional dancing partner, Amy Dowden.

We can’t imagine anyone being surprised by his elimination, and it was almost inevitable that his irritating catchphrase ‘Bosh!’ would make an appearance.

His reaction to being the first loser was quite gracious.

The internet’s reaction to the results and to his performance – much funnier.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2