Robert Jenrick’s speech about ‘activist judges’ was a Trumpian red flag, and the prop wig was full Partridge – 19 savage owns

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 8th, 2025

Robert Jenrick seems to like nothing more than a bit of populist performative rhetoric, and if he can do it while channeling Alan Partridge, so much the better.

Who could forget his attempt to make fare-dodging more of a talking point?

There was also this cringeworthy partnership with Thomas Skinner, supposedly aimed at tackling tool theft.

Jenrick also recorded the most Partridge-coded anti-litter video imaginable.

His current target is judges – ‘activist’ judges, specifically – and in this party conference speech, he well and truly made his case against them, with some seriously Project 2025 rhetoric.

“Today, I’ve uncovered dozens of judges with links to open borders charities, who take to social media to broadcast their open borders views. Who have spent their whole careers fighting to keep illegal migrants in this country, some even continuing to do so while, astonishingly, serving as judges.”

You don’t know those judges, though. They go to another school. Best for Britain summarised beautifully.

They weren’t the only ones with thoughts about the latest Jenrick posturing, with a lot of people wondering about the prop wig.

