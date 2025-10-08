Robert Jenrick’s speech about ‘activist judges’ was a Trumpian red flag, and the prop wig was full Partridge – 19 savage owns

Politics conservatives Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick seems to like nothing more than a bit of populist performative rhetoric, and if he can do it while channeling Alan Partridge, so much the better.

Who could forget his attempt to make fare-dodging more of a talking point?

This is the most spectacularly Alan Partridge thing that has ever happened, and I include Alan Partridge. https://t.co/80PPMDnFG5 — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) May 29, 2025

There was also this cringeworthy partnership with Thomas Skinner, supposedly aimed at tackling tool theft.

Did someone try and nick you both? https://t.co/IeMnBKxHKm — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) June 24, 2025

Jenrick also recorded the most Partridge-coded anti-litter video imaginable.

Man who spent 14 years voting to cut public services now complaining that public services aren’t doing enough… https://t.co/BKqvfMuU1v — Freddie (@FreddieBailey96) February 8, 2025

His current target is judges – ‘activist’ judges, specifically – and in this party conference speech, he well and truly made his case against them, with some seriously Project 2025 rhetoric.

The British people must know judges are independent. Any judge campaigning for open borders must be automatically sacked. pic.twitter.com/uAK75bGI7v — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) October 7, 2025

“Today, I’ve uncovered dozens of judges with links to open borders charities, who take to social media to broadcast their open borders views. Who have spent their whole careers fighting to keep illegal migrants in this country, some even continuing to do so while, astonishingly, serving as judges.”

You don’t know those judges, though. They go to another school. Best for Britain summarised beautifully.

Jenrick delivers one of the most asinine speeches ever. He even brought along a prop to explain how a judge becomes impartial setting aside personal views, then went on to attack judges for having views. His solution? Abolish tribunals. Who will decide cases? Pfft. Details. ~AA pic.twitter.com/c2sseSMtl3 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 7, 2025

They weren’t the only ones with thoughts about the latest Jenrick posturing, with a lot of people wondering about the prop wig.

Nothing says "I want independent judges" like threatening to sack any judge who disagrees with you, while holding up a judge's wig like a puppet pic.twitter.com/Q8wBWQJfZU — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 7, 2025

The ventriloquist act they booked for the Tory Conference looks a bit shit.#CPC25 pic.twitter.com/RnzPKSRE8N — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) October 7, 2025

I knew Jenrick would collapse into a black hole of his own weirdness one day, but I didn't expect it to be this soon, or this spectacular. pic.twitter.com/8AmcZfBJfw — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) October 7, 2025

We have an independent judiciary in this country. Robert Jenrick wants puppet judges. The Conservative Party once believed in the rule of law and our shared British values – no longer. pic.twitter.com/z1JFpzyr0w — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) October 7, 2025

Robert Jenrick dressing his right hand up in a wig… it’ll be lipstick and eye shadow next, for that extra special quality time when his wife’s out of town https://t.co/k9Ix3ejYn9 — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) October 7, 2025

I think Shari Lewis did it better pic.twitter.com/vDMQUb8mdQ — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) October 7, 2025

And by 'independent' you of course mean right wing. https://t.co/s1q1N57ej1 — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) October 7, 2025

"I also have reason to believe all judges are Trans, as I have discovered they wear long curly wigs." pic.twitter.com/blKtBl4Azh — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) October 7, 2025

