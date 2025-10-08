‘What’s an unspoken “guy rule” that you think should probably die out already?’ – 15 toxic beliefs that should have been left in the Stone Age

Life men r/AskReddit

In a society so aggressively split into gender groups, some attitudes only help to widen the gap between men and women, and make everyone’s lives more difficult.

So when redditor m11988t9 asked “What’s an unspoken “guy rule” that you think should probably die out already?”, people were eager to try and dismantle some of the restrictions which they feel come with being a man.

There’s a dumb notion that safety gear is dorky or something. I think this should die out. Safety gear is awesome.

Leoxagon

Acting like showing emotions makes you weak.

gamersecret2

Being affectionate and caring towards other men is not gay. And even if it was gay, there’s nothing wrong with being gay.

NemoTheElf

That you need to drink alcohol

W31337

Covering for your boy when he’s out cheating

wrexmason

When shaking hands, show dominance by squeezing until the other guy is in pain. I dislike you immediately if you do this.

Amish_Robotics_Lab

Two male friends leaving an empty seat between them at the movies.

MangoPeyote

No hugs without backslaps.

Cole-Spudmoney

Treating women like we’re not allowed to be interested in you back just because your BRO decided he thinks he owns us and called “dibs.” Women are HUMANS not xbox controllers.

cantpickausername30

Smelling good besides “manly smells” being seen as gay. Guy’s fragrances are so boring, wood musk, Old Spice, leather. Shit I want to smell like clean linen and flowers because my girl likes it on me

-Kalos

Guys should tolerate bad behavior from women because they are women, and women are supposed to have more leeway.

Internal_Warning1463

The idea that certain hobbies are more acceptable for men than others. Sorry, I’m not into powersports. Where do I turn in my man card?

Narissis

It’s not ok to cry. Crying is healing. It can be enjoyable if shared with a trusted loved one.

Alarmed-Season206

That flowers aren’t a good gift for guys. Fuck it. I’d be overjoyed if someone sent me flowers.

TyrantsInSpace

The last word goes to this solid piece of advice, because the only person forcing you to play by any of these “rules” is you.

The only “guy rules” are the ones you’ve made up in your head. If you’re that upset by your friends poking fun at you for something, you need a different attitude, or different friends.

ABS0LU7E

Source r/AskReddit Image Screengrab