Politics healthcare mike johnson

House speaker Mike Johnson’s rant about an entirely fictional ‘illegal South American rabble rouser’ taking pregnant Americans’ healthcare got all the respect it deserved – 17 first-degree burns

Saul Hutson. Updated October 9th, 2025

The more the Speaker of the House continues to speak, the more it sounds like he should’ve never been let into the house in the first place. Mike Johnson’s latest holier than thou rant comes on the subject of healthcare (for pregnant women, of all demographics).

In order to prove a point at his press conference, Johnson baked up a hypothetical situation where a “South American” takes away important healthcare from a “young, pregnant American woman.” It sounds worse when he says it. Take a listen.

His cronies nodding along beside him only make this more bizarre. The old timey country phrasing are the cherry on top of this straw man argument that didn’t hold up at all in the court of public opinion.

