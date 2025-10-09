House speaker Mike Johnson’s rant about an entirely fictional ‘illegal South American rabble rouser’ taking pregnant Americans’ healthcare got all the respect it deserved – 17 first-degree burns

Politics healthcare mike johnson

The more the Speaker of the House continues to speak, the more it sounds like he should’ve never been let into the house in the first place. Mike Johnson’s latest holier than thou rant comes on the subject of healthcare (for pregnant women, of all demographics).

In order to prove a point at his press conference, Johnson baked up a hypothetical situation where a “South American” takes away important healthcare from a “young, pregnant American woman.” It sounds worse when he says it. Take a listen.

Mike Johnson: “If you’re a young, pregnant American citizen woman who shows up in an ER and you get treated and they pay the hospital less for treating you than some illegal rabble rouser who came in from some South American country to do us harm, that is wrong.” pic.twitter.com/n6pR5y7CY0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2025

His cronies nodding along beside him only make this more bizarre. The old timey country phrasing are the cherry on top of this straw man argument that didn’t hold up at all in the court of public opinion.

1.

The entire modern conservative mindset is making shit up to be afraid of. Do you want citizenship tests before life saving ER treatment? What about a check on your bank account or credit history. Johnson is advocating to waste time in life/death situations. That will kill people. — Dink Winkerdale (@jodykif) October 8, 2025

2.

What if you needed a blood transfusion and the only person available with your blood type was an illegal rabble rouser from south America — David Bowman (@DRBowman65) October 8, 2025

3.

Whatever you do, don’t quote the Bible to them. Especially Leviticus. They hate everything about Leviticus, and absolutely never use it to support their culture wars. This is Leviticus 19:33-34. pic.twitter.com/67kdjmXrQq — Hedgehog Dog (@HedgehogDogs) October 8, 2025

4.

Interesting example considering Republicans have made it as hard as possible for pregnant women to get medical care during an emergency https://t.co/GqtWGupyLk — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 8, 2025

5.

How often does that happen, you gaslighting piece of shit? “Some illegal rabble rouser?” Who the fuck talks like this? — Sportsandpolitics (@ofthebambino) October 8, 2025

6.

‘South American rabble rousers’… they keep coming with more derogatory terms for our communities. The goal is the dehumanization. https://t.co/lhF5m4xbKj — Américo Mendoza Mori (@ameriqo) October 9, 2025

7.