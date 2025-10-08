Trump’s homeland security chief Kristi Noem visited ‘war ravaged’ Portland and the footage was unintentionally hilarious – 17 takedowns direct from ‘Noem-ans Land’

Politics kristi noem portland

Kristi Noem has one job: keep America safe.

Thank God she showed up in Portland, Oregon, then, where she put herself on the frontline of the war against street crime to see for herself just why Donald Trump is deploying the National Guard all over the place.

And the latest footage proved truly memorable for all the wrong reasons (hilariously funny) reasons.

Kristi Noem confronts enemy combatants in the Portland war zone today. pic.twitter.com/z5DNOurvIL — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 7, 2025

Noem had a full camera crew on hand to capture the thrilling moment. Note the uniformed troops Noem keeps consulting throughout the clip. One can only imagine the invaluable strategies those troops had to deal with… *checks notes* a couple of random locals standing around on a street corner.

The Twitterverse was also loitering, ready to share their thanks to Noem for keeping them safe.

1.

LOL THERE’S LIKE EIGHT FUCKING PEOPLE THERE!!! https://t.co/IQGXsAEOqO — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 7, 2025

2.

The frontline in Portland. pic.twitter.com/Wixz0bP4dC — Tariffs Raise Prices. Period. (@RealMikeNelson1) October 7, 2025

3.

I’ve seen bigger war zones on a Black Friday at Walmart.

Kristi’s government production team is costing us a fortune. I’ve heard her movies are tanking, low ratings. — Irish Eyes are Wide Awake (@tmausa) October 7, 2025

4.

A little league team has more players than this…#Portland pic.twitter.com/FpriQl7OV3 — cindy malon (@CindyMalon) October 8, 2025

5.

This is what all the Republican hysteria is about? This is the so-called war zone? Obviously @POTUS has grossly exaggerated because, of course, he’s never been in a real war zone. Cadet Bonespurs, reporting for duty. pic.twitter.com/BJxEwZp8Mq — Geoff Wilson (@GeoffGWilson) October 8, 2025

6.

Wow. It’s really “burning down,” huh? — Meacham (@MeachamDr) October 7, 2025

7.

ChickenMan!

Not the hero we deserve but the hero we need! pic.twitter.com/hU77cZZLTP — Honest Abe REDUX (@ReduxStl) October 7, 2025

8.