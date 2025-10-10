Conservative news outlet Newsmax can’t stop airing cheesy Donald Trump watch commercials – 17 on-point replies that showed up right on time

Politics donald trump informercial watch

Donald Trump gets a lot of news coverage for his outrageous behavior. (Present company included.) It’s pretty exhausting. At least we can all catch a break from the insanity during the commercials. Until now.

The latest White House grift comes in the form of watches. The leader of the free world is not content with ripping off the American people with outrageously skewed economic policies. He won’t even stop at hawking hideous red hats. Now he wants you to buy his watches.

Trump Watches commercials are now running regularly on Newsmax pic.twitter.com/AZtES18b04 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2025

This is so on brand, it’s impossible to parody. The QVC-quality commercials are running regularly on ultra-right news network Newsmax. Who know if sales are up yet, but there are plenty of people who we know won’t be putting in their orders.

We’re officially in some sort of absurdist dystopia plotline in a second-rate movie. — Kevin Roberts (@ripkevinroberts) October 9, 2025

NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU BUT YOU MUST BUY MY WATCH!! https://t.co/gNSHmTvAsx — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 9, 2025

How does the right see this and think, yea, this is presidential — 5280 (@ttrott88) October 9, 2025

You can grift so much more when you have no shame. https://t.co/sLZR25YhLM — William Melvin (@willmelvin) October 9, 2025

It still amazes me how gullible the rubes are.

He grifts them mercilessly and they weep with joy and cry, “More!! Take more of my money!!” — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 9, 2025

We are living in the dumbest timeline. https://t.co/rJ50IBWqtQ — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) October 9, 2025

What a laughable country imagine the president of your country flogging watches. It’s like some sort of cheap little nasty side store that sells crap to people who couldn’t afford anything better. Trump and his golden oval Office says it all. Zero taste. Zero democracy. Zero. — Polly Dolan (@FillerPolly) October 9, 2025

8.