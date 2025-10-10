If you’re thinking of visiting Liverpool, check out these hilarious Scouse translations first

Entertainment funny Liverpool

Mahan Lankarani – @mahanlankarani – is probably best known on TikTok for his trivia quizzes, which have pulled in a very impressive one and a half million followers.

As he says in his bio ‘Learn everything the fun way’, and we can confirm that it’s possible to go down quite a rabbit hole once you start watching his videos, but you’ll become a much more useful member of the pub quiz team.

However, it’s a joint tutorial with his Liverpudlian wife, Samantha, that caught our attention. Watch and learn.

“Seen this proper divvy, like – selling jarg bifters.” “I’ve seen this idiotic person – selling fake cigarettes.”

While Samantha’s laughter is infectious, we feel we need to pay homage to Mahan’s face when she calls him ‘Lid’.

Spectacular!

At the time of writing, the post has more than a million views, almost 180,000 likes and is well on its way to three thousand comments, including these –

I need Scouse on Duolingo

Bird Milk

As a fellow Scouser I understood everything she said, didn’t know what he was goin on about doh lol.

i-love-kittens67

From this day forward, Christmas will forever be known to me as Crimbo.

Argento4260

No way any of that was understandable!!!!

siouxsan

Watching love island uk really did not prepare me for this.

jessica

I’m Australian. Checked in at Liverpool airport & absolutely couldn’t understand the woman at the counter. My British husband had to translate.

AliasMater

I almost thought I knew what the last one was but I thought kecks was gonna be shoes.

Anthea Castelli

These all sound like words they’d make up for Star Wars.

Doll

Scouse is my absolute favorite accent.

Yvette

As a “wool” I understand all of this.

elesse80 (Anna)

Me arriving in Liverpool in 2004, thinking I knew English. Worst 4 months.

mirteheuvelman

This is how I feel when my partner is listening to The Anfield Wrap.

Sarah

Christ that is a whole new language haha.

SkidmoreMuncey

I think I would be as lost in Liverpool as I would be in Greece.

Klaus Von Herdy

For those of you wondering whether the phrases in the video will be enough to see you through a weekend by the Mersey, the answer is no. Luckily, Mahan and Samantha covered a few more.

Now you’ll be sound as a pound.

Don’t forget to follow Mahan on TikTok, YouTube or Instagram for loads of excellent quizzes – and the occasional accent interpretation.

