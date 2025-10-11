‘What sucked as a child but is lit as an adult?’ – 22 activities you hated as a kid but you’d pay good money to do now

Life r/AskReddit

There are a lot of things that suck about being a child which we are more than happy to ditch as we get older, like being told what to wear and not being allowed to count Haribo cherries as one of our five a day. However, there is also plenty of stuff that we’d adore to be able to do again, if only it wasn’t associated with being a baby.

They’ve been bemoaning what we’ve lost as grown ups on the AskReddit page after user krispwah_destination posted this:

What sucked as a child but is lit as an adult?

It really struck a nerve with people who would like to rewind time to when they had a lot less responsibility.

1.

‘Taking a nap.’

–loves_tits_in_DMS

2.

‘I work as a nanny and the amount of times the kid is fighting nap time and I’m like ‘You don’t know how good you have it right now!!’. I wish someone made me lunch then told me to take a nap every afternoon…’

–MorbidlyScared

3.

‘Waking up on Saturday morning and realising you have nothing to do today. YAY!’

–BaconReceptacle

4.

‘Going to bed early and having absolutely NO plans on the weekend! As a child I would be devastated, as an adult? Tears of joy.’

–bakedtattie246

5.

‘Learning. It’s so fun to study your things of interest at your own pace, with materials and tutors you picked for yourself, and without an annoying group of people you’re forced to study with.’

–Tame_Bodybuilder_128

6.

‘Staying in on a nice Friday night.’

–cookie_400

7.

‘TAKING SHOWERS.’

–Based_God12

8.

‘Receiving socks or books as gifts.’

–TheLeastObeisance

9.

‘Routine. I am tired of my messed up life.’

–Important-Drive6962

10.

‘Vegetables taste soooo good when made right. They really add to the experience and flavour of dishes.’

–jfsindel

11.

‘Plans cancelling. I used to cry when something got cancelled. Now I praise God.’

–AnchoredInFlesh