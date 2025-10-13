The internet is doing the dance of joy at how this interviewer cut off a fuming JD Vance for refusing to answer his question – 17 very satisfied reactions

US JD Vance

Previously on ‘Real Grifters of the Trump Administration’, Border Czar Tom Homan allegedly accepted $50,000 in cash from undercover FBI agents, who insist he promised to give them government contracts during a sting operation.

This supposedly took place in 2024, after his nomination by President Trump, but before taking office.

The agents recorded the transaction, but the FBI, now controlled by Trump loyalist Kash Patel, has been successfully dodging the issue.

NEWS: @DemocracyFwd has filed a FOIA requesting the DOJ & FBI to release the recording of Trump’s “Border Czar” Tom Homan allegedly pocketing $50K from undercover agents pic.twitter.com/kTVlYhop1J — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 22, 2025

Appearing on ABC’s This Week programme, JD Vance tried to bulldoze his way out of a straight question from George Stephanopoulos about the allegations, but the host had the best way of dealing with it.

Watch, and marvel at the greatness of a journalist doing his job properly.

JD Vance repeatedly plays dumb when pressed by George Stephanopoulos on whether Tom Homan took a $50,000 bribe and if he thinks it is illegal. He had to stop the interview. This is embarrassing for the VP pic.twitter.com/6II9QPRQdd — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) October 12, 2025

“The White House border czar, Tom Homan, was recorded on an FBI surveillance tape in September 2024 accepting $50,000 in cash. Did he keep that money or give it back?” “Accepting $50,000 for doing what, George? I am not even sure I understand the question.” “Here’s, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your programme, and why you’re losing credibility. Because you’re talking for now five minutes with the Vice President of the United States about this story regarding Tom Homan.” “You’re focussed on a bogus story, you’re insinuating criminal wrong-doing against a guy who has done nothing wrong.” “Low-income women can’t get food because the Democrats and Chuck Schumer have shut down the government.” “Let’s talk about the real issues, George. I think the American people would benefit much more from that rather than from you going down some weird left-wing rabbit hole.” “It’s not a weird left-wing rabbit hole. I didn’t insinuate anything. I asked you whether Tom Homan accepted $50k as was heard on an audio tape recorded by the FBI in September 2024, and you did not answer the question. Thank you for your time.”

People were overjoyed to see someone holding him to account.

1.

This is how the media should handle the clown show that is @VP / @JDVance pic.twitter.com/PDxzMqnFyG — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 12, 2025

2.

Just more lying https://t.co/eAKxTrHaas — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 12, 2025

3.

Worth watching for how @JDVance does the MAGA playbook of pleading ignorance on fact, attacking difficult Qs as far left propaganda, and claiming anything he doesn’t want to talk about is not addressing real issues … well done George S for just shutting down the interview https://t.co/pwqbpmgEue — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 12, 2025

4.

George Stephanopoulos is one of the few hard-nosed journalists left in the business, not taking bullshit from sociopathic liar JD Vance about Tom Homan's $50K bribe. This is how it's done, media. pic.twitter.com/OrwEjLBMBU — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 12, 2025

5.

The fucking nerve of JD to use hungry kids when it’s his POS party that is decimating SNAP. Fuck him.

Shut his ass up. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 12, 2025

6.

If he doesn’t know if he accepted $50,000 in cash, how does he know he didn’t commit a crime? — The Satanic Mechanic (@Armand456082300) October 12, 2025

7.

Vance's masterful dodge, blaming Dems for a shutdown while his boss's border czar pockets FBI bribes, proves the GOP's "law and order" is just "pay to play." — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) October 12, 2025

8.

9.