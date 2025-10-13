US JD Vance

The internet is doing the dance of joy at how this interviewer cut off a fuming JD Vance for refusing to answer his question – 17 very satisfied reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 13th, 2025

Previously on ‘Real Grifters of the Trump Administration’, Border Czar Tom Homan allegedly accepted $50,000 in cash from undercover FBI agents, who insist he promised to give them government contracts during a sting operation.

This supposedly took place in 2024, after his nomination by President Trump, but before taking office.

The agents recorded the transaction, but the FBI, now controlled by Trump loyalist Kash Patel, has been successfully dodging the issue.

Appearing on ABC’s This Week programme, JD Vance tried to bulldoze his way out of a straight question from George Stephanopoulos about the allegations, but the host had the best way of dealing with it.

Watch, and marvel at the greatness of a journalist doing his job properly.

“The White House border czar, Tom Homan, was recorded on an FBI surveillance tape in September 2024 accepting $50,000 in cash. Did he keep that money or give it back?”

“Accepting $50,000 for doing what, George? I am not even sure I understand the question.”

“Here’s, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your programme, and why you’re losing credibility. Because you’re talking for now five minutes with the Vice President of the United States about this story regarding Tom Homan.”

“You’re focussed on a bogus story, you’re insinuating criminal wrong-doing against a guy who has done nothing wrong.”

“Low-income women can’t get food because the Democrats and Chuck Schumer have shut down the government.”

“Let’s talk about the real issues, George. I think the American people would benefit much more from that rather than from you going down some weird left-wing rabbit hole.”

“It’s not a weird left-wing rabbit hole. I didn’t insinuate anything. I asked you whether Tom Homan accepted $50k as was heard on an audio tape recorded by the FBI in September 2024, and you did not answer the question. Thank you for your time.”

People were overjoyed to see someone holding him to account.

