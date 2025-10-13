Pete Hegseth and JD Vance can’t get their stories straight, caught on TV saying the exact opposite thing – 15 lie detecting responses

Politics JD Vance Pete hegseth

Whenever Pete Hegseth or JD Vance open their mouths, you know it’s a lie. If you want the truth, it’s easy: just assume the opposite of whatever they’re saying is what is actually happening. But what to do when they contradict each other on the same topic?

That’s the situation we’re currently facing after JD Vance’s recent irritable interview on ABC News. In one of the many times he refutes an outside claim as “just not true,” Vance states the exact opposite of a claim made by his Secretary of War. Here’s the side by side.

Left: Pete Hegseth, “We’re building a Qatar Air Force facility in Idaho” Right: JD Vance, “The reporting there is going to be a Qatari base on US soil, that’s just not true” If you can’t trust the United States Secretary of War, who can you trust ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/52m7kj3lcr — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 12, 2025

The ABC interview got Vance in a huff many times, including when he was ultimately cut off by the show’s host. As is usually the case when Vance ventures out to speak in public, the Vice President proved incapable of delivering any valid information without displaying the outward temperament of a cranky toddler who missed snack time.

The internet ate it up.

One is drunk, the other a liar. You choose — Hober in Tn ☮️ (@HoborMallow) October 12, 2025

….Hegseth is WAY, WAY out of his depth…if he wasn’t such a twat you’d feel embarassed for him. JD however, is a puffed up knob who’s SO overawed by his own importance that it hurts my fecking head…. ‍♀️ — Nina (@beeever) October 12, 2025

Those were Kegbreath’s exact words you couch fucking tool. https://t.co/berf2x70Nt — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 12, 2025

It’s time to play ‘Who’s the dumbest fuck’ — Abe Pakatawhainu (@TopHatOrTrilby) October 12, 2025

A drunk and a liar walk into a bar .. — SpocksSmarterBrother (@prodigyat9) October 12, 2025

