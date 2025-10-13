Politics JD Vance Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth and JD Vance can’t get their stories straight, caught on TV saying the exact opposite thing – 15 lie detecting responses

Saul Hutson. Updated October 13th, 2025

Whenever Pete Hegseth or JD Vance open their mouths, you know it’s a lie. If you want the truth, it’s easy: just assume the opposite of whatever they’re saying is what is actually happening. But what to do when they contradict each other on the same topic?

That’s the situation we’re currently facing after JD Vance’s recent irritable interview on ABC News. In one of the many times he refutes an outside claim as “just not true,” Vance states the exact opposite of a claim made by his Secretary of War. Here’s the side by side.

The ABC interview got Vance in a huff many times, including when he was ultimately cut off by the show’s host. As is usually the case when Vance ventures out to speak in public, the Vice President proved incapable of delivering any valid information without displaying the outward temperament of a cranky toddler who missed snack time.

The internet ate it up.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2