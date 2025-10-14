Little Englanders were furious a library is being turned into a mosque and the internet told them to shush – 13 oversized comebacks

Politics little englanders

To the wilds of Twitter now where people of a certain political hue – most kindly described as ‘Little Englanders’ – are up in arms (up in arms, we tell you!) that a long disused library in a rather lovely looking building is going to be turned into a mosque.

ANOTHER BRITISH TREASURE LOST TO ISLAM The beautiful Carnegie Library in Abergavenny has been given the go ahead to be turned into a Mosque This is a disgrace Another Labour run council surrendering our country to Islam pic.twitter.com/nQC7eNJVnM — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) October 11, 2025

A legal challenge against the conversion in th south Wales town was dropped, only for another one to be launched the following day, so they are clearly not going to go quietly.

But while we wait to find out what happens next, these people surely said it best.

1.

The best thing about Brits is that they don’t actually practice Christianity by attending church but then cry when the churches they have left empty for decades are utilised by other religions to who actually practice their Faith https://t.co/p6fNxBRQxk — 2.0 (@blixberrie) October 12, 2025

2.

Churches became empty, Muslims aren’t to blame for that, attending church is your responsibility. We’re just legally renting and buying empty properties, using them as places of worship. No need to be so dramatic about it, you just make yourself look silly. — Ustādh Ijaz (@IjazTheTrini) October 11, 2025

3.

You built a country on “freedom of religion” and now complain when Muslims use that freedom. Remember that the freedoms they defend are precisely what make this possible. When people move to Britain, they are told this is a nation that respects religious liberty and so Muslims… https://t.co/WCoWb8xl3R — Salah al-Iranee (@SalahIranee) October 13, 2025

4.

A building unused since 2015, being leased to a non-profit (so the council no longer has to pay to maintain it), to provide a place of worship for the 0.5% of people in Monmouthshire who identify as Muslim? I don’t see how we’re being “surrendered” to Islam personally. pic.twitter.com/6yt6gSvAo7 — vulpine (@vulpi320) October 11, 2025

5.

this was my idea btw i bribed the local council with three samosas and the promise to put pakistan flags up in schools https://t.co/D8xqZ3FwW2 — saad (@asda_maq) October 12, 2025

6.