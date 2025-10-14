Politics donald trump emmanuel macron

Ding! Ding! Seconds out! 14 favourite reactions to Round 27 of the Trump-Macron handshake battle for dominance

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 14th, 2025

The continuing saga of Trump and Macron’s handshakes has been a bit of light entertainment for the rest of us – although, probably not a great time for the hand bones of either man.

Here are a couple of examples.

It’s clear that Macron can give as good as he gets.

When the two men met in Sharm El-Sheikh at the signing of the Israel-Gaza peace deal, it was round 27 – or something like that. We haven’t actually counted.

We would have thought Macho Shenanigans was just a good name for an indie band, but it perfectly describes whatever that was.

The internet weighed in.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

He tried the same trick on Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, setting off her wonderfully expressive face.

