Ding! Ding! Seconds out! 14 favourite reactions to Round 27 of the Trump-Macron handshake battle for dominance

The continuing saga of Trump and Macron’s handshakes has been a bit of light entertainment for the rest of us – although, probably not a great time for the hand bones of either man.

Here are a couple of examples.

President Trump is back to dominating world leaders with his handshake. Macron is going to need a hand massage after all that twisting and pulling Trump did to him pic.twitter.com/FQkeEORO3S — George (@BehizyTweets) December 7, 2024

quite a handshake or whatever this is here between Trump and Macron pic.twitter.com/RrbwQfCQAM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 24, 2025

It’s clear that Macron can give as good as he gets.

Our great photographer Carlos Barria captured Macron’s grip in Trump’s hand at Elysee Palace pic.twitter.com/MZ2YBbE9Vl — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) November 10, 2018

When the two men met in Sharm El-Sheikh at the signing of the Israel-Gaza peace deal, it was round 27 – or something like that. We haven’t actually counted.

What the hell is wrong with a Trump? Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/Ol5Uhyz138 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 13, 2025

We would have thought Macho Shenanigans was just a good name for an indie band, but it perfectly describes whatever that was.

The internet weighed in.

Macron and Trump playing tug of war with these handshakes. Spoiler Alert: Macron won. Looks like not everyone is afraid of Tariff Hitler pic.twitter.com/Z7CkxSoXKc — Astraia Intel ️ (@astraiaintel) October 13, 2025

This thing Trump does with his handshakes where he tries to pull people toward him is just weird. A weak person trying to show strength. Sad. https://t.co/V4bycpDRvp — Ross Elder (@RossElderWrites) October 13, 2025

Trump is attempting to show virility in his wrist action.

All he has left — Natalie Rowe (@RealNatalieRowe) October 13, 2025

lots of jerking during Trump's handshake photo op with Macron pic.twitter.com/zc3fpyKHmU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2025

They’re on to his hand shake pseudo dominance bullshit https://t.co/DjGOvH53b9 — Dorian Wilde (@portraitwilde) October 13, 2025

A lot of this kind of stuff he does are literally just pseudoscientific business/masculine power plays that went viral in the 1980s. Think Andrew Tate 40 years ago but designed for the Greed is Good mentality instead of the incel mentality. Those were also Trump's glory days. https://t.co/zJ6balFCjS — Charles the Capo (@Charles_string_) October 14, 2025

MAGA influencers in 20 mins: "Trump OWNS Macron with alpha handshake, America is totally back." — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) October 13, 2025

He thinks he’s displaying dominance in his pickled mind. In reality just looks like an insecure weirdo — AC Tatum (@actatumonline) October 13, 2025

Ok, now I am convinced that Trump is nothing more than a street thug wannabe. What an embarrassment for United States‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3sn0M13sRj — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) October 13, 2025

There will never be a ceasefire in the Trump Macron handshake war — Stop The Bollocks with Mirabel (@MirabelTweets1) October 13, 2025

I will give it to him. The man a 1st rate comedian. This some shit you see on a SNL skit. https://t.co/BiJA3Aw9DV — IG: DJBandzDMV (@DJBandzDMV) October 13, 2025

Trump is a fucking psychopath child. Some equally toxic psychopath told him that he had to dominate the handshake so now this is what we all have to be subjected to. Roy Cohn maybe? Putin? Who knows. But it’s deranged. https://t.co/QXst6g8Box — Julie B(rooklyn) BABY WOKE AF (@JMeanypants) October 13, 2025

He tried the same trick on Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, setting off her wonderfully expressive face.

Trump and Meloni embrace one another: pic.twitter.com/CtQRgivwFZ — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 13, 2025

