Politics chicago MAGA man on the street

This Chicago man’s hilariously NSFW vox pop magnificently nails the Maga phenomenon right now and is an essential, entertaining watch

Saul Hutson. Updated October 14th, 2025

This man on the street interview has it all. The man talking has energy. He has anger. He has facts. And he wraps it all up with a great sense of humor.

It’s impossible not to be charmed while listening to him break down everything wrong with how the current administration is running America into the ground. Sit back, relax, take a listen, and laugh.

There are so many quotables it’s hard to keep up. Here’s Twitter’s take on the greatest lines.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2