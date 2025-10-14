This Chicago man’s hilariously NSFW vox pop magnificently nails the Maga phenomenon right now and is an essential, entertaining watch

Politics chicago MAGA man on the street

This man on the street interview has it all. The man talking has energy. He has anger. He has facts. And he wraps it all up with a great sense of humor.

It’s impossible not to be charmed while listening to him break down everything wrong with how the current administration is running America into the ground. Sit back, relax, take a listen, and laugh.

CHICAGO — This might be the best man on the street interview I’ve seen all year. Well done, Don Lemon. pic.twitter.com/bRhbQEVJFy — Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) October 13, 2025

There are so many quotables it’s hard to keep up. Here’s Twitter’s take on the greatest lines.

I feel seen. — Center Lefty (@WomenAreFedUp) October 13, 2025

“Dox me, you better not pull up where I be at” ⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️ https://t.co/Wb8G11yXHk — babyvillain (@ghostofkurta) October 13, 2025

“Die from natural causes”

Finally found a way to wish death on someone without worrying about karmic retribution https://t.co/JA9v1GDX6o pic.twitter.com/jeeDiaJLg1 — tiff (@TiffNotPollard) October 14, 2025

This dude spoke from his heart. I’ve got no problem with anything he said. Absolutely no lies told. https://t.co/VbEAfkE37j — Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) October 13, 2025

we should nominate this guy in 2028 https://t.co/NGF11Cf1vv — just matt (@questionableway) October 14, 2025

:: freedom of speech and all truth. https://t.co/o7nNhFWGFG — dad lasso (@kckasem) October 13, 2025

8.