The Republican majority leader called No Kings protests a ‘hate America rally’ and out of all the spot-on responses, this one nailed the hypocrisy best

The longer this government shutdown goes on, the more both sides are trying to blame the other. (Which is weird, because one side controls all three branches of the government, but that’s neither here nor there right now.)

In a recent speech/rant, Louisiana representative Steve Scalise casually referred to the upcoming No Kings protests as a “hate America rally.” Take a listen to his full comments.

Scalise refers to the No Kings rally as a “hate America rally” pic.twitter.com/0yRns6xUeA — Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2025

There’s trying to control the narrative and there’s misconstruing the narrative into a pretzel until it is factually inaccurate and completely out of touch with what the American people want and need. Scalise continues to trumpet the party line that anyone who doesn’t agree with the Maga movement doesn’t care about their country.

Unfortunately, that’s completely missing the point. It’s a distinction many people gleefully pointed out in the replies.

no dipshit.. it's actually a

'we love america.. and that's why we hate trump' rally .. — BrownsFreak51 (@BrownsFreak51) October 14, 2025

These people hate free speech — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) October 14, 2025

It’s a feeble attempt to control the narrative. Republicans are acting like Russians trying to defend Putin. Next they’ll imprison their enemies. That’s where this is headed. — Christine in Colorado (@ctnyholm1) October 14, 2025

The organizers of the first No Kings rallies would like a word. pic.twitter.com/gWlPheHMnT — Hotspur's Daughter (@nanabeads) October 14, 2025

When you call an anti-fascism rally a “hate America rally,” you’re admitting that your idealized version of America is based in fascism. Republicans are telling on themselves. https://t.co/QWMiArz4qk — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) October 14, 2025

What does he call this? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PzmKGx3lTT — KAREN (@CapiLady) October 14, 2025

But this one comment perfectly calls out the hypocrisy of what Scalise is saying.

Pretty sure nothing is more American than not wanting a king? — celia (@_celia_bedelia_) October 14, 2025

Game. Set. Match.

