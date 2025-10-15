Politics no kings steve scalise

The Republican majority leader called No Kings protests a ‘hate America rally’ and out of all the spot-on responses, this one nailed the hypocrisy best

Saul Hutson. Updated October 15th, 2025

The longer this government shutdown goes on, the more both sides are trying to blame the other. (Which is weird, because one side controls all three branches of the government, but that’s neither here nor there right now.)

In a recent speech/rant, Louisiana representative Steve Scalise casually referred to the upcoming No Kings protests as a “hate America rally.” Take a listen to his full comments.

There’s trying to control the narrative and there’s misconstruing the narrative into a pretzel until it is factually inaccurate and completely out of touch with what the American people want and need. Scalise continues to trumpet the party line that anyone who doesn’t agree with the Maga movement doesn’t care about their country.

Unfortunately, that’s completely missing the point. It’s a distinction many people gleefully pointed out in the replies.

But this one comment perfectly calls out the hypocrisy of what Scalise is saying.

Game. Set. Match.

Source: Twitter @Acyn