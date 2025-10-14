Trump’s transport secretary Secretary can’t figure out who’s funding Antifa in America and these 17 replies were only too happy to help

Politics antifa Fox News

The Magas are mad and they’re not gonna take it anymore. The latest temper tantrum comes from United States Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy. Duffy just can’t figure out why there are unhappy people in America and it’s really starting to tick him off.

Here he is wondering aloud who is paying for the “antifa” No Kings protests.

Sean Duffy: “The No Kings protest, Maria, really frustrating. This is part of antifa, paid protesters. It begs the question who’s funding it.” pic.twitter.com/UJHsMKBzVM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2025

Special shoutout to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo for keeping a straight face during Duffy’s little whine fest.

So just to be clear, Duffy is angry at people for protesting an American dictatorship. He also can’t wrap his head around a group of people mobilizing around a common cause without being compensated for it.

Here’s hoping Duffy reads the replies, because a whole lot of people were around to clear it all up for him.

1.

2.

Not often you see a video that would have made most—if not all—of the Founders violently angry, but https://t.co/xnfmgkLqbN — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) October 13, 2025

3.

Wait…doesn’t antifa mean anti-fascist? That literally means defeat racism and xenophobic ideology.

Remember WWII? — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 13, 2025

4.

Bullshit. “No Kings” on October 18 will be the largest peaceful protest in American history. Millions & millions & millions & millions of Americans organically taking to the streets to reaffirm this basic American ideal: No Kings here. Never. Team Trump is scared to death of No… https://t.co/KxKsckDWTe — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 13, 2025

5.

Every protest they don’t like magically becomes “antifa” or “paid.”

Funny how nobody ever asks who’s funding the billionaires. — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) October 13, 2025

6.

BREAKING: In an insane moment, Transportation Secretary Duffy claims, without evidence, that the “No Kings” protest will be full of paid protesters, because who would protest a cruel, corrupt President like Trump for free? Millions, we’re told.pic.twitter.com/k7OD1EE1dE — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) October 13, 2025

7.

Imagine being so deep in the cult you think protesting kings makes you Antifa. Sorry Sean, opposing monarchy is kind of the whole point of America. — Chetter ⚖ Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) October 13, 2025

8.