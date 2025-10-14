Politics antifa Fox News

Trump’s transport secretary Secretary can’t figure out who’s funding Antifa in America and these 17 replies were only too happy to help

Saul Hutson. Updated October 14th, 2025

The Magas are mad and they’re not gonna take it anymore. The latest temper tantrum comes from United States Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy. Duffy just can’t figure out why there are unhappy people in America and it’s really starting to tick him off.

Here he is wondering aloud who is paying for the “antifa” No Kings protests.

Special shoutout to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo for keeping a straight face during Duffy’s little whine fest.

So just to be clear, Duffy is angry at people for protesting an American dictatorship. He also can’t wrap his head around a group of people mobilizing around a common cause without being compensated for it.

Here’s hoping Duffy reads the replies, because a whole lot of people were around to clear it all up for him.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2