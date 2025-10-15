‘What is a myth about the other gender that you found out to be complete lie?’ – 21 misconceptions about the opposite sex to disregard right now

Life r/AskReddit relatlonships

We’re often led to believe that men are from Mars, women are from Venus and never the twain shall meet, but is any of the cultural nonsense about gender true, or is it just used to sell self-help books and magazines?

It seems highly likely it’s the latter, following a discussion on the Ask Reddit page that was prompted by this question from user Embarrassed_Tip7359:

‘What is a myth about the other gender that you found out to be complete lie?’

Lots of people chipped in with things they quickly realised were utter hogwash after they’d spent more than five minutes in the company of the opposite sex.

1.

‘That men don’t cry. My dad was a stoic rock at my wedding. But when the T-800 gives the thumbs up at the end of Terminator 2? Full-on waterworks. Every. Single. Time.’

–Accurate-Ad-7944

2.

‘I used to think men didn’t like affection unless it led to sex. Then I met my boyfriend who often holds my hand for no reason at all, simply because he loves it.’

–Top_Wolf6012

3.

‘I’m going to comment on my gender (I’m a man) because for a long time I didn’t think it was normal or ok for men to go to therapy. However it’s changed my life for the better and helped get me sober. Don’t internalize that shit. It’s slow suicide.’

–npiotrowski

4.

‘Men gossip and engage in banal conversations. The myth that women are ‘yappy’ and men aren’t is ridiculous.’

–Commercial_Board6680

5.

‘That women only like men with money and washboard abs. I’m poor and fat, and I’ve gotten the attention of plenty of women just by existing. I still have other attractive qualities (but not even close to supermodel or even conventionally attractive), but these insecure dudes hyper focus on the looking like a model aspect and it drives me insane.’

–greyguy017

6.

‘That women are cleaner and less cluttered than men. I’ve been to a lot of women’s places and thought ‘Damn, you live like this?’.’

–FormerStuff

7.

‘That men have ‘true’ logic, unlike women.’

–StowpCheck

8.

‘Yes and that women are ’emotional’ but men are not.’

–madelynashton

9.

‘That there will never be a man who can accept me for who I am. Every woman in my family, during my childhood, told me that I must become a completely different person to get a husband.’

–Yermishkina

10.

‘Sugar and spice and everything nice.’

–No_Detail9259

11.

‘Opposite gender can’t be your real friend.’

–MoonInDarkness_