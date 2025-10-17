Donald Trump said no president had stopped a war until he came along and now he’s stopped eight – 14 funniest and totally on-point responses

US donald trump

Seriously though, what is the colour of the sky in Donald Trump’s world?

We ask this after the Trump’s latest public pronouncement managed the unlikely feat of limboing under the unfeasibly low bar he has already set for himself.

This time by declaring that he was the only American president to have ever stopped a war. And now he’s gone and stopped eight.

Trump: I do not think any president has ever ended a war. One war. I did eight of them. pic.twitter.com/o41Oa4dspp — Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2025

And we’ve read the responses so you don’t have to, and these 14 people surely said it best.

1.

He may be an authoritarian, but at least he’s also very dumb. https://t.co/tO59z6z2FX — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) October 16, 2025

2.

I feel like we are all living in a giant mental hospital with him. https://t.co/AQbMgzeyFt — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) October 16, 2025

3.

He couldn’t even end a government shutdown, but sure, eight wars. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 16, 2025

4.

Rather than asking what’s wrong with Trump, maybe we should be asking what’s wrong with the people that stand there with him while he’s rambling like the old guy in the hallway of a nursing home? — Laurie’s Haven ‍⬛‍⬛ (@wagnerplp) October 16, 2025

5.

He’s such a fucking idiot.

How long before he says he invented gravity. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 17, 2025

6.

Joe Biden ended the longest war in US history, Afghanistan, and never got any credit. Trump, through sheer shamelessness and the power of repetition, has convinced tens of millions of Americans that he ended eight wars (he didn’t, it’s a lie: https://t.co/45V8tX4euY) https://t.co/PWeerLltAU — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 16, 2025

7.