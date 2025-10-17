‘What’s something you think 90% of people are pretending to enjoy?’ – 17 activities most of us secretly wish were gone forever

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Life is full of moments where you simply have to grin and bear it. But these ordeals aren’t always obvious.

Sometimes people pretend to enjoy things so much that they fool everyone else. This prompted Turbulent_Manner6738 to invite people to indulge in their honest misery once and for all by posing this question to r/AskReddit –

‘What’s something you think 90% of people are pretending to enjoy?’

How many of these top replies have you been subjected to?

1.

‘Those guys from the same MLM team motivating and congratulating each other’

-Free-Initiative7508

2.

‘Corporate people posting their social impact initiatives on LinkedIn with huge smiles. ‘Yah right LOL.’

-burnerx2001

3.

‘Hustle culture.’

-JustAnotherDegen009

4.

‘Networking events. Everyone’s sipping bad wine, forcing smiles, and pretending to care about each other’s “projects.” Deep down we all just want to go home and eat snacks in sweatpants.’

-Alternative-Gur-1200

5.

‘Grade school performances. I love my kids and I never missed an event they were in, but good lord, those were painful to sit through.’

-jsc010-1

6.

‘Anyone who overshares on social media actually knows their life isn’t that good and the level of work that goes into making it look cool is exhausting.’

-TheOfficeoholic

7.

‘Running in the morning, Jesus Christ I just can’t accept that you guys are so energetic at 5 am’

-GioAlmeG

8.

‘Other people’s children. I love mine but other people’s, not so much.’

-MaxHavok13

9.