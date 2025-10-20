Magas trolled the ‘No Kings’ protestors for basically behaving themselves and it was a self-own visible from space – 14 right royal comebacks

Politics fail MAGA no kings

No Kings rallies popped up all over the United States over the weekend. Americans looking to voice their opposition to a President behaving like a dictator organized in groups with signs and chants and all of the usual bells and whistles of a political protest. They were peaceful, pointed, and orderly.

This apparently ruffled some Maga feathers.

This guy thought it was laughable that the scene of the protest was deserted and quiet after the scheduled rally time:

Aaaaaand just like that, they’re gone. “No Kings”…. pic.twitter.com/v5GL3zg8Wo — Isaiah L. Carter (@IsaiahLCarter) October 18, 2025

His two minutes of sarcastic commentary arrives at the conclusion that because the rally stopped on time and people left in an organized manner, it’s not a real movement.

Meanwhile this Twitter account hinted at some sort of conspiracy based on how calm and peaceful Times Square looked after the protest:

BREAKING – At exactly 1 PM, all of the “No Kings” protesters in Times Square immediately dispersed. Totally normal and definitely not astroturfed. pic.twitter.com/4dISCtxvyL — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 18, 2025

Apparently Magas are only familiar with the types of protests that turn violent and destructive. If you haven’t left your protest looking like a war zone, you have not properly protested. Being incapable of comprehending that a large group of people can come together for a cause without destroying their surroundings proves way more about these Tweeters than it does about the efficacy of the No Kings protests.

So many people online were happy to point out the self owns.

1.

Yeah, that’s what a normal protest looks like. We’re you expecting this? pic.twitter.com/2vJrJkTqD4 — GoblinBob (@GoblinBobz) October 19, 2025

2.

And it was left clean with little garbage and debris. Unlike the Trump rallies, which all looked like a bunch of drunks stumbled off, leaving their chairs, coolers, and garbage. While he skipped town without paying each city for extra security and cleanup. pic.twitter.com/cbxjdGTSD5 — — • C H E E K Y • — (@andreagail_k) October 19, 2025

3.

You mean, they disassembled when it was agreed they should disassemble? Wow. What a burn. — Libel (@libeltheband) October 19, 2025

4.

My guy… protests don’t last forever. These were preplanned and organized in cooperation with the cities. Each one had a preannounced start- and end-time. What are you expecting to see? — PeskyAskyAnnie (@AnnieMcnei41751) October 19, 2025

5.

You’re an actual idiot. It’s called a “march” for a reason. People walked from Times Square to 14th street. So, of course people moved away from there. This isn’t rocket science. https://t.co/gVNfJqaf2q — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 18, 2025

6.

7.