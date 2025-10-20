Politics fail MAGA no kings

Magas trolled the ‘No Kings’ protestors for basically behaving themselves and it was a self-own visible from space – 14 right royal comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated October 20th, 2025

No Kings rallies popped up all over the United States over the weekend. Americans looking to voice their opposition to a President behaving like a dictator organized in groups with signs and chants and all of the usual bells and whistles of a political protest. They were peaceful, pointed, and orderly.

This apparently ruffled some Maga feathers.

This guy thought it was laughable that the scene of the protest was deserted and quiet after the scheduled rally time:

His two minutes of sarcastic commentary arrives at the conclusion that because the rally stopped on time and people left in an organized manner, it’s not a real movement.

Meanwhile this Twitter account hinted at some sort of conspiracy based on how calm and peaceful Times Square looked after the protest:

Apparently Magas are only familiar with the types of protests that turn violent and destructive. If you haven’t left your protest looking like a war zone, you have not properly protested. Being incapable of comprehending that a large group of people can come together for a cause without destroying their surroundings proves way more about these Tweeters than it does about the efficacy of the No Kings protests.

So many people online were happy to point out the self owns.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2