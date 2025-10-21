Entertainment food

This wholesome TikTok video makes us wish we could be tasting Indian food for the first time, too

Poke Staff. Updated October 21st, 2025

Food reviewer Luke Collins – @lukefoods – from Kentucky has amassed his many followers and subscribers across his various social media accounts by posting enthusiastic reports on a wide variety of dishes.

In 2023, he went viral after sharing his reaction to trying Indian food for the first time.

@lukefoods Trying Indian Food For The First Time! Butter Chicken, Garlic Naan And More! Let’s See How It Taste! #indianfood #butterchicken #naan #garlicnaan #indian #foodreview #foodcritic #mukbang #mukbangeatingshow #indianfoodmukbang #viral #trending #fyp #fypシ #foodtok #foodtiktok #indianfoodblogger #indianfoodie #eating #eatingshow #food #longervideos #lifeontiktok #tiktokpartner #tastetest ♬ original sound – lukefoods

“Holy crap! This might be the best thing I’ve ever tasted in my life.”

People loved it, though a few were a little envious of his meal. Here’s how TikTok responded.

Proper reaction to butter chicken.
Zeef

Tbh every time I have butter chicken, I’m like, “This is the best thing I’ve ever had”
Defnot

That’s not how you pronounce onion bhaji, but cute try.
Gezim Hoxza

Bro had seasonings for the first time and he’s never goin’ back.
Gremlin

This was so wholesome, charming & chaotic. Butter chicken in a shirt & tie *in the car*?! I’m literally aghast. Luke, you’re wild for this, lol.
Marissa

With 7.2 million TikTok views alone, it was almost inevitable that the review would turn up on Twitter.

Other tweeters were just as smitten as TikTok had been.

In case anyone thought he was acting.

Quite a few people had the same thought.

You can also find Luke on Instagram and YouTube, if TikTok isn’t your thing.

Source @lukefoods