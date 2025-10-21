This wholesome TikTok video makes us wish we could be tasting Indian food for the first time, too

Entertainment food

Food reviewer Luke Collins – @lukefoods – from Kentucky has amassed his many followers and subscribers across his various social media accounts by posting enthusiastic reports on a wide variety of dishes.

In 2023, he went viral after sharing his reaction to trying Indian food for the first time.

“Holy crap! This might be the best thing I’ve ever tasted in my life.”

People loved it, though a few were a little envious of his meal. Here’s how TikTok responded.

Proper reaction to butter chicken.

Zeef

Tbh every time I have butter chicken, I’m like, “This is the best thing I’ve ever had”

Defnot

That’s not how you pronounce onion bhaji, but cute try.

Gezim Hoxza

Bro had seasonings for the first time and he’s never goin’ back.

Gremlin

This was so wholesome, charming & chaotic. Butter chicken in a shirt & tie *in the car*?! I’m literally aghast. Luke, you’re wild for this, lol.

Marissa

With 7.2 million TikTok views alone, it was almost inevitable that the review would turn up on Twitter.

This incredibly sincere white guy trying Indian food for the very first time and having his mind blown is so wholesome pic.twitter.com/ChDld0D1I0 — Microplastics Explorer (@DiabolicalSpuds) October 15, 2023

Other tweeters were just as smitten as TikTok had been.

1.

2.

Speaking as a suburban white guy raised evangecal the first time you have good naan and curry is the moment you realize you were birthed of a failed civilization https://t.co/DOzKIDWdlD — Brian Bucklew ₑͤ＞∿＜ₑͤ ∞ (@unormal) October 15, 2023

3.

This is the only good thing online right now. https://t.co/05qExhkx09 — Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) October 15, 2023

4.

This is so cute. I had a similar reaction when I first tried Indian food at 19, blew my ever loving mind. Truly in line for the greatest cuisine. https://t.co/72sR81AFZb — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 15, 2023

5.

Eating Indian food in your car is so stressful to me. He's having THE BEST time tho. This is a good genre of videos. https://t.co/Wwb9aWpQIO — Two Time Emmy Winner Ali B (@wtflanksteak) October 15, 2023

6.

I was getting anxious worried that he wouldn't try dipping the naan into the butter chicken and was so happy when he got there. https://t.co/9JzW81fG2g pic.twitter.com/LftI4cNpKE — Mom (@mommilph) October 15, 2023

7.

This is so pure. You can’t control where you come from or what you look like but an open heart is THE most charismatic thing in the world. https://t.co/7cJMfhw71C — Emily Andras (@emtothea) October 15, 2023

In case anyone thought he was acting.

For this who haven’t tried Indian food, this is really how good it is. He’s not exaggerating https://t.co/FE6JjDrkpW — Idalis (@Eyedalis) October 15, 2023

Quite a few people had the same thought.

they need to get this kid to do a kevin from the office prequel lol he rocks — the creature (@BlackLagooner) October 15, 2023

via GIPHY

You can also find Luke on Instagram and YouTube, if TikTok isn’t your thing.

