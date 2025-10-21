People have been sharing the most ridiculous scars they have – 21 utterly silly ways to injure yourself

Life askuk

Have you ever met someone with an impressive scar and thought ‘Wow, they must have got that saving a baby from a burning building’, only to find out they tripped over a dog while drunk? We like to imagine ourselves as a noble and heroic species, when largely we’re a bit idiotic.

They’ve been consoling each other about this on the AskUK subreddit after user yeoldeshrew asked the following:

What’s the most ridiculous scar you have? I’ll go first – I’ve got 2 tiny little white dots on my cleavage because I wasn’t paying attention on a night out and dropped hot cigarette ash down the middle of my cleavage.

And lots of people chipped in with their own silly injuries, like these…

1.

‘I was drunk and running to catch a ferry in Portugal, tripped over a kerb and landed on my face. A guy helped me to my feet and called an ambulance, I asked ‘Am I ok?’ and he shook his head grimly. There was a stone stuck in my chin and they needed six stitches to close up the hole. For the next month I had people asking if I’d been in a motorbike crash. ‘No, just fell over a kerb.’ I would have had to wait all of 15 minutes for the next ferry.’

–haonowshaokao

2.

‘I have a scar on my forehead from using an electric chainsaw to cut down a tree. You think it was the chainsaw blade? Incorrect. As a section of trunk fell while I was on a ladder it went onto the chainsaw power cable that was hanging mid air. It shot the plug out the extension socket and flew across and smacked me in the forehead. Thankfully only one of the prongs went deep enough to properly scar or I’d look a bit of an idiot.’

–ByteSizedGenius

3.

‘My cat was asleep on my chest when the window cleaner suddenly appeared at the window, I jumped, the cat jumped and I have the scars to show for it.’

–Specialist-Web7854

4.

‘Cat ran across my face while I was asleep and shredded my eyelid. I woke up to sheets of blood cascading down my face in the mirror and thank goodness they didn’t go through to my eyeball. No stitches needed, and the scars look like plain wrinkles.’

–dwhite21787

5.

‘My cousin and I were playing Power Rangers in my grandma’s back garden when we were around 8. My granddad had left tools out, namely a big old rusty spanner out in the garden. My cousin shouted ‘Power Rangers!’ and threw this big ol’ tool at the back of my head. A&E and multiple stitches later…’

–DoYJason

6.

‘I have a Nike tick shaped scar on my thumb from drunkenly cheers’ing my friend so hard the glasses smashed.’

–Quirky-Sun762

7.

‘I’ve got a scar on my hairline* from running at full speed into the bullet proof glass door of my grandad’s shop as a small child. *though through some strange physiological process it has moved some distance from my hairline in recent years.’

–smoulderstoat

8.

‘I was deep frying and used some grippers to get the food out and thought, ‘I wonder if the grippers would fit around my arm’, so now i have a scar the shape of the mouth of the grippers on the inside of my wrist.’

–Wishing-Winter

9.

‘It’s nothing more than a small mark now, but 30 years ago a friend said I could have a £20 note if I’d put it on the back of my hand and let him burn a hole through it with a cigarette. It was that day I found out that skin melts at a far lower temperature than bank notes.’

–Professional-Day6965

10.

‘I have a massive scar in the centre of my forehead. I was 2, wearing new booties, at the childminder’s house. She’d just mopped the hallway floor. I was running with a plastic toy phone that had an old fashioned aerial/antenna on the top of it. And slipped. Rammed the thing straight through my head. The skin was too delicate and thin to stitch together. They tried to glue it shut but it kept re-opening so they stapled it shut. At several angles. It healed with several angles. That, combined with my dodgy eyesight and glasses, meant I got bullied years later for being Harry Potter.’

–crgoodw

11.