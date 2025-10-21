The suggestion this is ‘how mathematicians see the world’ prompted no end of others to share their own world view and it’s today’s funniest thing
It all began when @oprydai went on Twitter to share their take on how a particular vocation or profession – in this case, mathematicians – see the world.
how a mathematician sees the world pic.twitter.com/OJhgkzNjyk
— Mustafa (@oprydai) October 18, 2025
And we mention it because it prompted no end of very funny responses from such a wide variety of people they are probably best summed up as ‘non-mathematicians’ and it might very well be today’s best thing.
1.
how a writer sees the world https://t.co/YT1eg4ExVx pic.twitter.com/mrHKN5XPTV
— (((Ella Yurman))) (@EllaYurman) October 19, 2025
2.
How a graphic designer sees the world https://t.co/npblycZzsa pic.twitter.com/KNQYJtxTlT
— syn (@SyntheVisuals) October 20, 2025
3.
how a cinephile sees the world https://t.co/NR6qzcc4Sq pic.twitter.com/a2pzYF4QoD
— (@jaeyfilm) October 20, 2025
4.
how a 3D Artist sees the world https://t.co/GRxkR7nTsH pic.twitter.com/cphL81Iii4
— Jan (@janhebein) October 20, 2025
5.
how a physicist sees the world https://t.co/SGJfiYT29k pic.twitter.com/2vHPyMF4LR
— El Pey Cuántico |⊗⟩ (@peycuantico) October 19, 2025
6.
How a linguist sees the world https://t.co/wiHy7XQ8C0 pic.twitter.com/EpbWZbKFS5
— Vefa T. (@GM_Finnegan) October 19, 2025
7.
how a student sees the world https://t.co/reibuFk1S3 pic.twitter.com/4BLfSDElj2
— snfct (@snfct_rhythm) October 20, 2025
8.
how a biologist sees the world https://t.co/8MxRmYiuIn pic.twitter.com/DtU1CejzUt
— Malika (@malikules) October 20, 2025
9.
how a guy taking benadryl sees the world https://t.co/x5myfkaaAG pic.twitter.com/yPrOMisJAx
— President-Elect Toguro (@PresidentToguro) October 20, 2025
10.
How a molecular biologist sees the world https://t.co/KSPGuwcsWz pic.twitter.com/QE9ShbMS1u
— Feline Father (@Feline_Father_) October 19, 2025
11.
how mario kart world players see the world https://t.co/0OcgxnlF9Z pic.twitter.com/G2uAe4QrJp
— Naff | Commissions CLOSED ⭐ (@BlueDeKrass) October 20, 2025
12.
How marine biologists see the world https://t.co/x2m35ZNqMF pic.twitter.com/teCjoELCUb
— shadoomf(silly creature enjoyer) (@Shadoo_creeture) October 20, 2025