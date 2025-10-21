Twitter funny

The suggestion this is ‘how mathematicians see the world’ prompted no end of others to share their own world view and it’s today’s funniest thing

John Plunkett. Updated October 21st, 2025

It all began when @oprydai went on Twitter to share their take on how a particular vocation or profession – in this case, mathematicians – see the world.

And we mention it because it prompted no end of very funny responses from such a wide variety of people they are probably best summed up as ‘non-mathematicians’ and it might very well be today’s best thing.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2