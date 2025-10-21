Trump’s builders have started tearing down part of the White House to make way for his golden ballroom, and people are appalled – 29 furious reactions

US donald trump The White House

Just a few months ago, Donald Trump announced plans for what will be the first major structural work on the White House since Richard Nixon had an indoor pool filled in and converted the space to what is now the briefing room.

Trump’s addition is a 90,000 square foot golden (obvs) ballroom, which he claims will be funded by himself and patriotic donors. Many people suspect that the President’s contribution is likely to be symbolic only.

On Monday, people were shocked to see part of the White House’s East Wing being torn down to make way for the ballroom.

White House begins demolishing East Wing facade to build Trump’s ballroom. Full Story: https://t.co/sHd0TwXCBD pic.twitter.com/bA3gU8vJhP — Yashar Ali (@yashar) October 20, 2025

One of the reasons they are shocked is that this is what Trump said about the project, back in July.

“It won’t interfere with the current building. It won’t be. It’ll be near it but not touching it — and pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of. It’s my favorite. It’s my favorite place. I love it.” https://t.co/WeLOxbQ9bM pic.twitter.com/GgdQzO5NVg — Ms. M @msmalarkey24.bsky (@MsMalarkey24) October 20, 2025

Whatever is going on with the East Wing right now looks nothing like ‘total respect’, and that’s reflected in these reactions.

Everything this motherfucker touches dies.

Look at what he’s done to the White House pic.twitter.com/AWxmR9H3th — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 20, 2025

NEW: They’re literally tearing down part of the White House — the East Wing — to build Trump’s $250 million ballroom. The same project they swore wouldn’t “interfere” with the structure. Power’s vanity project has officially gone from symbolic to structural. pic.twitter.com/ZzPYHPXBo7 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) October 20, 2025

Ripping apart the White House just like he's ripping apart the Constitution. https://t.co/zrQVgAIoqB — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 21, 2025

This is a desecration and an abomination. First he posts an AI video of himself wearing a crown dumping shit on the heads of Americans, then he starts tearing down part of the White House for his Mar-a-Lago style ballroom. pic.twitter.com/y09nNLaOCJ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 20, 2025

This is a photo of the East Wing of the White House. Trump once said, “It won’t interfere with the current building. It’ll be near it but not touching it…" How dare that fucking piece of shit do this. Stop the project & make him pay to restore it. Then evict him. pic.twitter.com/cvTTl6eirf — Henry M. Rosenberg (@DoctorHenryCT) October 20, 2025

A picture is worth 1,000 words. pic.twitter.com/DNCMXwqNu9 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 20, 2025

Trump will be dropping his own shit on the rest of it, later https://t.co/iwNXtDKPxC — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 20, 2025

this is what your contrast buttonhole looks like to me pic.twitter.com/GWcX8YaqjW — derek guy (@dieworkwear) October 20, 2025

Is anyone surprised? The pathological liar strikes again… pic.twitter.com/U4rTu3zaP5 — Pier Walker (@walkthepier) October 20, 2025

Hey Trump, fuck you for tearing down the east wing of the White House. Just fuck you. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 20, 2025

Knocking down the White House and dumping shit on America, while wearing a crown. It's almost as if Trump is trying to tell us something… pic.twitter.com/IxdmGlkDZR — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 20, 2025

Very exciting to hear the Trump administration will be flipping the White House. It should fetch a decent price for the countertops alone. pic.twitter.com/ZHwx1oREP8 — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) October 20, 2025

Donald Trump is now officially demolishing part of the White House to make room for his $200 million golden ballroom. This comes as Americans can’t afford groceries and the government is still shut down. pic.twitter.com/0NZlxgdMfk — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) October 20, 2025

