US donald trump The White House

Trump’s builders have started tearing down part of the White House to make way for his golden ballroom, and people are appalled – 29 furious reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 21st, 2025

Just a few months ago, Donald Trump announced plans for what will be the first major structural work on the White House since Richard Nixon had an indoor pool filled in and converted the space to what is now the briefing room.

Trump’s addition is a 90,000 square foot golden (obvs) ballroom, which he claims will be funded by himself and patriotic donors. Many people suspect that the President’s contribution is likely to be symbolic only.

On Monday, people were shocked to see part of the White House’s East Wing being torn down to make way for the ballroom.

One of the reasons they are shocked is that this is what Trump said about the project, back in July.

Whatever is going on with the East Wing right now looks nothing like ‘total respect’, and that’s reflected in these reactions.

