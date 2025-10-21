Which Americanism do you refuse to adopt? – 17 expressions from across the pond that make Brits bristle

Round Ups r/AskUK

Britain and America have long had something of a special relationship, aided in part by the fact that they speak the same language.

However, American English is full of little quirks that Limeys are firmly opposed to. Over time, these idiosyncrasies have migrated across the pond, much to the horror of unsuspecting Brits.

Reddit user PaddedValls invited them to share the Americanisms they refuse to adopt, and even got the ball rolling with a pedantic observation about the US dating system:

‘Never will I ever refer to that event as “9/11”. ‘It’s September 11th when we talk about it over here.’

Controversial! Here are the top replies…

1.

‘“On accident”’

-MrCowabs

2.

‘Zee instead of Zed as in the letter Z’

-TimetravellingElf

3.

‘Requests to tip people’

-rustyb42

4.

‘I’m seeing more people saying, “it’s addicting” instead of, “it’s addictive”. It really pisses me off.’

-MouldyAvocados

5.

‘Dropping the ‘of’ from ‘a couple of’ ‘It just sounds like a word is missing when people say ‘a couple weeks’ and SO many have started saying it’

-Ok_Place_4203

6.

‘“I’m good” instead of “I’m well”.’

HauntingBreadfruit9

7.

‘Do the math. ‘This has seemingly been adopted by most British people by the amount of times I see it used in British subs.’

-urtcheese

8.

‘Vacation. It’s holiday, mate. I am not going on a vacation, I’m vanishing for a week and pretending my emails don’t exist.’

-Ok-Aerie8292

9.