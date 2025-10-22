Donald Trump Jr’s best defence of his dad against those ‘King Trump’ accusations was a self-own so vast you could see it from the moon

US donald trump jr

With relatives like these, who needs idiots?

It’s with a heavy heart that we turn to the ramblings of Donald Trump Jr, who’s been thinking long and hard about how best to defend his father against accusations that he’s basically behaving like an autocrat with no respect for democracy or the people he was elected to serve.

Like a king, basically.

Except it wasn’t quite the slam dunk Little Donny presumably thought it was, for reasons that will presumably become obvious. To everyone except Junior, obviously.

Donald Trump JR: If he was a king, he probably would have never left office the first time pic.twitter.com/lwQbtolbjW — Acyn (@Acyn) October 22, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Who wants to tell him? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 22, 2025

2.

Yeah, he probably would’ve incited an insurrection or something. Sicced his goons on the Capitol. Tried to stop the election certification. That would’ve been bad. https://t.co/9woeMaO9lN — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 22, 2025

3.

Didn’t he try to overthrow the government so he could stay? — Haters_gonna_hate (@princess_kim_k) October 22, 2025

4.

They’ve all conveniently memory-holed January 6. https://t.co/NDLxO1XCFp — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 22, 2025

5.

6.

7.

Like he didn’t try everything he could not to. This term is his revenge tour for not allowing it. So now he’s going to burn it all down. — Tracee (@TraceeM) October 22, 2025

8.

Uh. Imma pretty sure I saw sumthin about that on the news. https://t.co/RGGuNN12rl — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) October 22, 2025

9.

One of the funnier things about Donald Trump is that he’s clearly not grooming his namesake because even he thinks he’s an idiot. https://t.co/CmZMByc30l — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) October 22, 2025

In two words …

Source @Acyn