US donald trump jr

Donald Trump Jr’s best defence of his dad against those ‘King Trump’ accusations was a self-own so vast you could see it from the moon

John Plunkett. Updated October 22nd, 2025

With relatives like these, who needs idiots?

It’s with a heavy heart that we turn to the ramblings of Donald Trump Jr, who’s been thinking long and hard about how best to defend his father against accusations that he’s basically behaving like an autocrat with no respect for democracy or the people he was elected to serve.

Like a king, basically.

Except it wasn’t quite the slam dunk Little Donny presumably thought it was, for reasons that will presumably become obvious. To everyone except Junior, obviously.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

In two words …

Source @Acyn