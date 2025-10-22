‘What’s a clearly immature thing you can’t stop doing as an adult?’ – 22 people who are fully grown up in every way but one

Life askuk

There are plenty of upsides to being an adult – earning your own money, being independent, never having to do PE again – but growing up does mean we have to leave all of our favourite childhood activities behind.

Or does it? Are there some things we loved doing as kids that we can continue? It seems so, as the good people of the AskUK subreddit proved after user Particular-Grade-757 posted this:

What’s one clearly immature thing that you can’t stop doing as a fully grown adult? I have to check myself every time I skid along the hallway to the front door in my socks, with a ‘How old are you…?’ I’m 53.

And loads of folks who are still young at heart chipped in with their own guiltily childish examples, like these…

1.

‘Go up the stairs on all fours.’

–HeftyPlenty5772

2.

‘Running along the aisles of the supermarket with the trolley and then lifting your legs off the ground. Very risky with an empty trolley. But I’m a bit of a mad lad.’

–FamSender

3.

‘I can’t return the trolley to its bay without whizzing across the carpark like this. Ideally, they’ll be a disapproving parent and their kids on hand whilst I sail past.’

–DIY-Si

4.

‘I like being first to press the bell on the bus.’

–Plot-3A

5.

‘I hate when someone has a small child and I have to let them sit at the front of the DLR and pretend to drive.’

–DameKumquat

6.

‘My siblings and I rearrange the ornaments in our mother’s house because we know it irritates her.’

–Sure-Present-3398

7.

‘I enjoy adding a little something to the Nativity scene my mother has on the mantelpiece. See how long it takes for her to notice. Once hid Mary and put Joseph with a shepherd and the baby…. furious.’

–dribblysloth

8.

‘Laugh at farts. 46.’

–Desperate-Badger-299

9.

‘Sleeping with stuffies. I have two and I switch them out every night so the other doesn’t feel left out, but I secretly favour Gigi the Giraffe.’

–ImThatBitchNoodles

10.

‘Say ‘nice’ whenever the number 69 occurs.’

–Roxygen1

11.

‘Pretending like I’m in a sad music video when looking out the bus/car/train window on a long journey.’

–Tildatots