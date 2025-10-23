Donald Trump said ‘ocean drugs’ is a thing people say and these 15 stone-cold sober replies dragged him back to shore

Politics donald trump ocean drugs

Ol’ Donnie Dementia is at it again. (Legal note: there is no quantifiable proof that the President of the United States has dementia… but you might want to keep reading.)

At a press gathering, surrounded by his cronies and a gaggle of reporters, Donald Trump was discussing the transportation of drugs across international waters. He came up with a term he liked and he really leaned in.

Trump: “Drug usage coming from the sea — they call it ‘ocean drugs’ — little term that they use — the ocean drugs — is very close to non-existent right now…So the ocean drugs and the sea drugs — ‘drugs by sea’ they call it, also — that’s almost down to nothing.” pic.twitter.com/cqrslmUKqu — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) October 22, 2025

There you have it. “Ocean drugs.” (And after that, “drugs by the sea,” for those keeping track at home.) Totally normal way to talk. Totally coherent. The American people should all feel in safe hands with this man at the helm of nuclear codes.

However, there were some people who expressed concerns around the internet.

Drug policy expert here. 25 years experience. Have never heard the term “ocean drugs” or “sea drugs.” Ever. In perpetuity throughout the universe. — A to the K (ATTMFKHB…) (@SlingshotDC) October 22, 2025

Whenever he explains “they call it …” it’s always something nobody calls it. — Mick Scott (@MickScott27101) October 22, 2025

Why do we tolerate an unquestionably unstable, rambling & clearly dangerous lunatic? Impeach or invoke the 25th amendment! Better yet, try him at The Hague for crimes against humanity! — Mark (@navyblueskies) October 22, 2025

“Ocean drugs”, “drugs by sea”, WTF is he talking about? High level US government officials and the press corps gather everyday in that tacky fake gold trimmed room to listen to this idiot babble incoherently. Life is surreal, this fantasy world of insanity. — RandyNYC (@_jazzlife) October 22, 2025

Who the fuck calls it ocean drugs?!? Oh…. pic.twitter.com/jSzkGeRrDQ — Hector of Texas (@HectorofTexas) October 22, 2025

Trump’s right. Ocean drugs are a thing. There’s… Vitamin Sea

I-sea-profen

Tidealol

Sea-Tiva

Sea Weed

Shellatonin

Oxycurrent

Reeflex — Unvarnished Tooth (@YouWontFeelThis) October 23, 2025

