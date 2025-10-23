Politics donald trump ocean drugs

Donald Trump said ‘ocean drugs’ is a thing people say and these 15 stone-cold sober replies dragged him back to shore

Saul Hutson. Updated October 23rd, 2025

Ol’ Donnie Dementia is at it again. (Legal note: there is no quantifiable proof that the President of the United States has dementia… but you might want to keep reading.)

At a press gathering, surrounded by his cronies and a gaggle of reporters, Donald Trump was discussing the transportation of drugs across international waters. He came up with a term he liked and he really leaned in.

There you have it. “Ocean drugs.” (And after that, “drugs by the sea,” for those keeping track at home.) Totally normal way to talk. Totally coherent. The American people should all feel in safe hands with this man at the helm of nuclear codes.

However, there were some people who expressed concerns around the internet.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

