Pics Pete hegseth

‘Secretary of War’ Pete Hegseth interrupted his busy schedule of body-shaming the armed forces to cosplay as a Top Gun fighter pilot – 17 reactions that took our breath away

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 23rd, 2025

In recent weeks, the US has taken to bombing boats off the coast of Venezuela, claiming they’re attacking drug runners. There has been no evidence shared with the media or the public that any of them were anything other than fishing vessels.

Here’s Donald Trump talking about the strikes.

Narrator: They were not, in fact, allowed to do it.

This, and his general incompetence, have led to senior military figures declaring that they’d lost that loving feeling towards Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth …not in those words, obviously.

You’d think, therefore, that Hegseth, would have a lot of important things to deal with – such as

Checking for evidence before bombing Venezuelans.

Talking with service members to find out how he can gain their respect.

Discussing ways to pay members of the armed forces during the government shutdown.

Monitoring the fragile Gazan ceasefire.

But no …the former Fox News presenter – now styling himself as the Secretary of War – has been cosplaying as a fighter pilot.

It went down as well as you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2