‘Secretary of War’ Pete Hegseth interrupted his busy schedule of body-shaming the armed forces to cosplay as a Top Gun fighter pilot – 17 reactions that took our breath away

In recent weeks, the US has taken to bombing boats off the coast of Venezuela, claiming they’re attacking drug runners. There has been no evidence shared with the media or the public that any of them were anything other than fishing vessels.

Here’s Donald Trump talking about the strikes.

Trump on Boat Strikes: We have legal authority. It’s in international waters. We’re allowed to do it. pic.twitter.com/q9r6giVQU1 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 22, 2025

Narrator: They were not, in fact, allowed to do it.

This, and his general incompetence, have led to senior military figures declaring that they’d lost that loving feeling towards Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth …not in those words, obviously.

‘He lost us:’ Generals, senior officers say trust in Pete Hegseth has evaporatedhttps://t.co/bhDN4QZn6J pic.twitter.com/W2V8GIbhpf — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 21, 2025

You’d think, therefore, that Hegseth, would have a lot of important things to deal with – such as

Checking for evidence before bombing Venezuelans. Talking with service members to find out how he can gain their respect. Discussing ways to pay members of the armed forces during the government shutdown. Monitoring the fragile Gazan ceasefire.

But no …the former Fox News presenter – now styling himself as the Secretary of War – has been cosplaying as a fighter pilot.

EXTENDED VERSION: The Chairman and I felt the need for speed with TOPGUN at Naval Air Station Fallon. Incredible Americans! pic.twitter.com/i6O1tjnRyW — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) October 22, 2025

It went down as well as you’d expect.

A ride along in a fighter jet would be awesome, but it probably sends a bad message for the Cabinet to be cosplaying in the middle of a shutdown https://t.co/BEhLhFTrEf — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) October 22, 2025

This loser is doing this while we may be going to war in South America, Israel/Gaza and Ukraine/Russia are unresolved. Does he not have enough to do? https://t.co/3B2FWKIv4P — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 22, 2025

Well at least all of us are as unimpressed with Pete Hegseth as his Generals are. https://t.co/LFwzzorzOC — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 22, 2025

Oh wow you rode in the back while someone piloted it??? Soooooo alpha — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) (@AdamKinzinger) October 22, 2025

Is there a single serious person in this entire cabinet? https://t.co/TSF7WRpz16 — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) October 22, 2025

A REAL leader would be posting videos and stories about our brave men and women who are ACTUALLY in these roles. You and your ego choose to cosplay instead. You are way out of your depth and such a weak man! — Dahn (@peopleschampdon) October 22, 2025

You wanna do a ride-along in the backseat of a big plane and cosplay being a pilot? Of course you do, you’re twelve. https://t.co/Tk7dK5CMsY — J. J. Ellis (@jjellisart) October 22, 2025

Please work this out with your therapist, not with our tax dollars https://t.co/XzYXq5RbOH — Kevin Clarke (@ClarkeAtAmerica) October 22, 2025

