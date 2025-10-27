Politics self-owns Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman was outraged that a prison could make the same mistake twice and it was a magnificent self-own she was desperate to delete (and failed)

John Plunkett. Updated October 27th, 2025

One of the bigger stories of the weekend was the accidental release of a former asylum seeker and convicted sex offender from HMP Chelmsford.

Ethiopian national Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, who was jailed for 12 months in September, has now been arrested (again) and faces deportation.

It naturally put the spotlight on just how he was erroneously released by the Essex jail, not least after it turned out it wasn’t the first time this had happened, a fact which caught the eye of one-time Tory leadership wannabe and former home secretary Suella Braverman.

Except Braverman ended up laughing on the other side of her face after she realised that the first time it happened at HMP Chelmsford was a little while back when the home secretary was … Suella Braverman.

Her tweet has since been deleted but not before it was highlighted by the estimable @Number10cat.

Well played, Larry!

But still some people didn’t see the point.

Doesn’t sound like it, no.

Follow @Number10cat here!

READ MORE

Reform UK’s Sarah Pochin told a TalkTV caller that it drives her mad “seeing adverts full of black and Asian people” – 27 brutally frank responses

Source @Number10cat