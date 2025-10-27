Suella Braverman was outraged that a prison could make the same mistake twice and it was a magnificent self-own she was desperate to delete (and failed)

Politics self-owns Suella Braverman

One of the bigger stories of the weekend was the accidental release of a former asylum seeker and convicted sex offender from HMP Chelmsford.

Ethiopian national Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, who was jailed for 12 months in September, has now been arrested (again) and faces deportation.

It naturally put the spotlight on just how he was erroneously released by the Essex jail, not least after it turned out it wasn’t the first time this had happened, a fact which caught the eye of one-time Tory leadership wannabe and former home secretary Suella Braverman.

Except Braverman ended up laughing on the other side of her face after she realised that the first time it happened at HMP Chelmsford was a little while back when the home secretary was … Suella Braverman.

Her tweet has since been deleted but not before it was highlighted by the estimable @Number10cat.

Braverman deleted this tweet which made me wonder who that previous prisoner was. His name was Junead Ahmed. He was a conman mistakenly released in 2023. She was Home Secretary at the time. Oh.https://t.co/hgeAHYYHxk pic.twitter.com/QYlv4bkA7e — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 26, 2025

Well played, Larry!

It has to be a little embarrassing for her, being held to account by a cat but nice one Larry. — Nigel (@Witherndale99) October 26, 2025

Happens under the Tories = Totally an honest mistake, guv. Happens under Labour = bRiTaIn Is BrOkEn!!1 pic.twitter.com/z2OREIGFAC — (Inevitable)ortsA (@InevitableOrtsa) October 26, 2025

The Sky headline intentionally makes it sound like Labour has overseen both. Braverman did what most people do, read a headline and went with her confirmation bias. This is why we are in this mess. People are intellectually lazy and easily manipulated. — MysticBear (@bear_mystic) October 26, 2025

Despite some stiff competition Suella Braverman is undoubtedly the worst Home Secretary we've EVER had, not once but twice! — Sandra Aitken (@A11221188Aitken) October 26, 2025

Well spotted you forensic feline — kieron murphy (@kieronmurphy5) October 26, 2025

But still some people didn’t see the point.

Not 2 high profile illegal migrant sex offenders a couple of days apart though? https://t.co/36q13kZPo8 — Julie Anne (@JulesAP011) October 26, 2025

Have you read the article? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 26, 2025

Doesn’t sound like it, no.

