Reform UK’s Sarah Pochin told a TalkTV caller that it drives her mad “seeing adverts full of black and Asian people” – 27 brutally frank responses

Reform UK’s first, and currently only, female MP Sarah Pochin scraped into her Runcorn and Helsby seat in the May 2025 by-election by six votes.

She used her first PMQs question to ask the PM to ban the burqa, prompting this excruciating exchange on Politics Live.

Vicki Young: How many women have you spoken to about wearing the burqa? Sarah Pochin(Reform MP): You can't… Sarah Owen: That's not true, that's totally untrue#PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/VYPvctV5XO — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) June 10, 2025

Many faces were palmed that day. Even Nick Ferrari had to fact-check one of her racially motivated wild claims – this time on the topic of grooming gangs.

‘How do you know the victims are all white British women?'

‘Well, we don’t.'

‘You just said they were…'@NickFerrariLBC interrogates Reform UK’s Sarah Pochin on new crime stats on sexual offences. pic.twitter.com/ypSYInalSE — LBC (@LBC) July 29, 2025

Nothing about her recent TalkTV phone-in comment suggests she’s learnt either to view people with less bigotry – or even to put her brain in gear before she hits the accelerator on a rant.

We can’t quite believe she said this in 2025.

Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin, “It drives me mad seeing adverts full of black people, full of Asian people, full of anything other than white" "Your average white person, your average white family, is not represented anymore in TV advertising" "How many times do you look at a TV… pic.twitter.com/H6SeXHDg1x — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 25, 2025

She issued what she and her supporters claim is an apology. See what you think.

tl;dr ‘I thought we could all say racist stuff now, but people are kicking off – so look at these stats that show I’m right.’

We’re not sure how “It drives me mad seeing adverts full of black and Asian people.” equates to “Representation in advertising should …be proportionate and inclusive of everyone.”, to be frank, Ms Pochin. In fact, we’d go so far as to say that it doesn’t.

But, hey – Arron Banks thinks she didn’t say anything wrong.

Most people didn’t agree.

Good to see Sarah Pochin tackling the important issues of the day, like banning black and Asian people from adverts. https://t.co/qop6A7Q0Gs — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) October 25, 2025

‘Your Mum counts brown people in tv ads’ Tragic from Reform Party howler monkey Sarah Pochin pic.twitter.com/vhZ6xVgVQS — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) October 25, 2025

This week we’ve had a Reform MP (Nigel Farage) call a female interviewer “love”, and another Reform MP (Sarah Pochin) say it drives her mad when she sees “adverts full of black people, full of Asian people”. Welcome back to the 1970s. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) October 25, 2025

Public service announcement: The purpose of adverts isn't to accurately reflect society, it's to sell things. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 26, 2025

Sarah Pochin is a fucking racist. This was never just about asylum seekers or immigrants. To them, this is about all people that are not white. They’re the BNP. pic.twitter.com/t8C7Cs0brZ — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) October 25, 2025

A woman from a party with 5 MPs, a leader who has been on Question Time 38 times and who has their own TV channel thinks other folk are over represented on telly. — Florence Lox (@floboflo) October 26, 2025

If seeing people with a different skin colour makes you angry, you’re the problem — LeftSideOfHistory (@leftsidehist) October 25, 2025

Come off it. The mere sight of Black and Asian families in ads offends you?! What is this, the 1950s?! You’re either in favour of integration or you’re not. Ethnic minority families eating breakfast cereal on telly *is* integration https://t.co/m0Gjkos81z — Antonia Bance MP (@antoniabance) October 25, 2025

Not sure what the play is here from @reformparty_uk regarding having more white people in ads, if that's today's concern?

How will you do it? Go brand to brand? Enforce "white" rules on stations? Boycott Premier Inn until they fire Lenny Henry? Or is it just your usual bollocks? — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 26, 2025

Barely. Even. Concealed. No one thinks this with adverts. And if you are one that does, you’ve got a problem. https://t.co/IbCAS32mMO — Tris Osborne MP (@TrisOsborneMP) October 25, 2025

And Reformorons are shouting very very loudly if you ever dare call them racists pic.twitter.com/l4oW8JWDaJ — Tentin Quarantino #FBPE REBOOT (@FaceSmoosh) October 25, 2025

I wonder if Sarah Pochin ever gets as worked up about the overrepresentation of multimillionaire, privately educated elites in her own party… — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) October 26, 2025

Wow – a senior Reform MP is spending her time counting the numbers of British people with a different skin colour to her on TV adverts. Showing us who they are. https://t.co/N564U2kpx3 — Anna Turley MP (@annaturley) October 25, 2025

