Politics racism Reform Sarah pochin

Reform UK’s Sarah Pochin told a TalkTV caller that it drives her mad “seeing adverts full of black and Asian people” – 27 brutally frank responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 27th, 2025

Reform UK’s first, and currently only, female MP Sarah Pochin scraped into her Runcorn and Helsby seat in the May 2025 by-election by six votes.

She used her first PMQs question to ask the PM to ban the burqa, prompting this excruciating exchange on Politics Live.

Many faces were palmed that day. Even Nick Ferrari had to fact-check one of her racially motivated wild claims – this time on the topic of grooming gangs.

Nothing about her recent TalkTV phone-in comment suggests she’s learnt either to view people with less bigotry – or even to put her brain in gear before she hits the accelerator on a rant.

We can’t quite believe she said this in 2025.

She issued what she and her supporters claim is an apology. See what you think.

My comments on a Talk TV phone-in earlier today were phrased poorly and I unreservedly apologise for any offence caused, which was not my intention. The point I was making is that many British TV adverts have gone DEI mad and are now unrepresentative of British society as a whole. This is not an attack on any group but an observation about balance and fairness in how our country is portrayed on screen. A study commissioned by Channel 4 as part of its Mirror on the Industry project, found that Black people were featured in more than half of adverts in 2022, up sharply from 37 per cent in 2020 following the Black Lives Matter movement. By contrast, Black people make up around 4 per cent of the population in England and Wales, according to the 2021 Census. Representation in advertising should reflect the diversity of modern Britain, but it should also be proportionate and inclusive of everyone. My comments were made in that context, and I stand by the principle that equality should mean fairness for all.

tl;dr ‘I thought we could all say racist stuff now, but people are kicking off – so look at these stats that show I’m right.’

We’re not sure how “It drives me mad seeing adverts full of black and Asian people.” equates to “Representation in advertising should …be proportionate and inclusive of everyone.”, to be frank, Ms Pochin. In fact, we’d go so far as to say that it doesn’t.

But, hey – Arron Banks thinks she didn’t say anything wrong.

I can’t see there is anything to apologise for …

Most people didn’t agree.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Article Pages: 1 2