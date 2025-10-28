The LA Dodgers versus Toronto Blue Jays World Series baseball game went on so long, even the Brits noticed – 26 funniest reactions

Sport baseball major league baseball

It’ll come as no surprise to any of you that the Poke isn’t a hotbed of Major League Basball knowledge, much like most of the UK, but we couldn’t help noticing the absolute behemoth of a World Seies game that lasted more than six and a half hours, as opposed to a typical two and a half to three hours.

The LA Dodgers welcomed the Toronto Blue Jays – the only Canadian side in MLB – finally managing to beat the visitors after a record-matching 18 innings. It was their second win out of three matches, with another possible four between LAD and TBJ still to go, as it’s a first-to-four format. The next game is later today, at midnight GMT!

We weren’t the only ones finding ourselves pulled in by the drama. These were some of our favourite comments from Bluesky, courtesy of both sides of the Atlantic.

I know absolutely nothing about baseball, but as a devoted cricket fan the idea of a game that grinds on for hours on end with no prospect of either side winning is EXTREMELY APPEALING to me — Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri.biz) October 28, 2025 at 7:30 AM

Baseball is a game normally played in secret by Americans while the British sleep but for some reason it has escaped into the uk daytime and now the secret is out. — Moose Allain (@mooseallain.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 6:53 AM

I don’t even follow baseball I’m just a huge fan of absurdity — Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 6:30 AM

It’s a big day for fans of baseball, or as the rest of the world calls it, “American Cricket” — pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 5:45 AM

This game is like I got caught smoking a baseball and now I have to smoke a whole pack of baseball — Mathew Kumar (@mathewkumar.com) October 28, 2025 at 5:01 AM

RIP david lynch you would have loved a baseball stadium full of people slowly losing their minds — Mia Sato (@miasato.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 5:29 AM

This game is bringing out the best in us I haven’t had this much fun on Bluesky since we all thought he was dead — Diedrich Bader (@diedrichbader.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 6:06 AM

great game of baseball. excited for more baseball in 16 hours — Cat Manning (@catacalypto.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 6:55 AM

Hi to all the Americans watching *checks notes* baseball The UK is starting to wake up — Tits McGee (@scientits.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 6:48 AM

