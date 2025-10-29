Politics financial fraud james comer trump family

A Republican congressman stood by Trump’s crypto earnings but his defence wasn’t the slam-dunk he thought it was – 15 totally on-point takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated October 29th, 2025

We’ve got a new definition of corruption in America and it seems like a pretty great deal for anyone without a soul.

Republican Congressman James Comer is still digging around looking for things to prosecute Joe Biden for, which explains why he might be a little distracted from looking at, oh I don’t know, the current President of the United States and the many personal business transactions he’s making?

Lucky for us, CNN had some questions for Comer about the subject. His answer was confusingly stupid.

So apparently, if you admit to all of the horrible things you do, you’re fine. No worries. Go ahead and steal money from as many people as you want, any way you can, it’s OK! Just be open about your lying and cheating. According to Comer, then you’re in the clear.

The unofficial legal eagles of Twitter had many thoughts on this approach.

