A Republican congressman stood by Trump’s crypto earnings but his defence wasn’t the slam-dunk he thought it was – 15 totally on-point takedowns

Politics financial fraud james comer trump family

We’ve got a new definition of corruption in America and it seems like a pretty great deal for anyone without a soul.

Republican Congressman James Comer is still digging around looking for things to prosecute Joe Biden for, which explains why he might be a little distracted from looking at, oh I don’t know, the current President of the United States and the many personal business transactions he’s making?

Lucky for us, CNN had some questions for Comer about the subject. His answer was confusingly stupid.

Tapper: Trumps made $800 million in crypto from foreign influence in half a year. Will you look into that? Rep. James Comer: We’re trying to digest it. The difference between the Trump family and the Biden family is that they’re admitting they’re doing itpic.twitter.com/2Ob6BV9oLn — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 28, 2025

So apparently, if you admit to all of the horrible things you do, you’re fine. No worries. Go ahead and steal money from as many people as you want, any way you can, it’s OK! Just be open about your lying and cheating. According to Comer, then you’re in the clear.

The unofficial legal eagles of Twitter had many thoughts on this approach.

1.

Oh so if you ADMIT corruption, it’s fine. Cool. Cool. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 29, 2025

2.

openly admitting corruption pic.twitter.com/7YzTOb2jJ8 — The Boston Liberator (@LiberatorBoston) October 28, 2025

3.

Seems Comer is saying if you rob a bank in broad daylight, that’s OK. But if you break in in the middle of the night and rob it, well that’s not OK and then we have a big problem. But Biden didn’t rob a bank during the day or night. — Oliver Ainsworth (@OllieAins) October 28, 2025

4.

“We’re trying to digest it,” means “As soon as we figure out a viable deflection for that, it will be used nonstop to make reporters forget what question they asked.” That’s what “digest it” means. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 29, 2025

5.

If James Comer cared about corruption, he’d be investigating Trump not Biden. No one cares if Biden used auto pen for his pardons. — HJN (@HJNRose1) October 28, 2025

6.

I just can’t fathom the depth of the Republicans fall from their constitutional obligation. It would be better if they all resign! No honor. No integrity. https://t.co/aGdTesAabm — Cecilia Silverio (@SilveriCecilia) October 29, 2025

7.

We’re trying to digest it? We want you to take accountability for it. pic.twitter.com/ShfAHF7Enm — #GettheLeadOut #ScienceIsReal #TruthMatters (@SafeH2o4Schools) October 28, 2025

8.