US elon musk Grokipedia

Elon Musk launched Grokipedia to combat Wikipedia’s so-called lean to the Left, but even Grok thinks it’s biased – 18 honest reviews

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 29th, 2025

We’re not even remotely surprised by Elon Musk accusing open-source encyclopaedia Wikipedia of a left-wing bias. From his vantage point, we suspect Genghis Khan looks like the tofu-eating wokerati – or whatever phrase they’re throwing around at the moment.

To combat that perceived bias, he has unleashed Grokipedia, an AI-driven copycat app, which picks its sources according to whatever algorithm it is that’s shoving Turning Point down people’s throats on the social media site that used to be Twitter.

Musk announced that the site was live.

Grokipedia.com version 0.1 is now live. Version 1.0 will be 10X better, but even at 0.1 it’s better than Wikipedia imo.

The AI model it’s named after summed up the theory.

“Grokpedia leverages xAI’s Grok to synthesize knowledge from diverse sources, prioritizing maximum truth-seeking over consensus-driven editing. Wikipedia, by contrast, depends on volunteer editors whose biases—often left-leaning—can distort entries on controversial topics.

Grokpedia minimizes human subjectivity, focusing on verifiable facts and logical reasoning for a more reliable reference. Version 0.1 already outperforms Wikipedia in neutrality, with rapid improvements ahead.”

Unfortunately, it looks a lot like Grok wasn’t ‘focusing on verifiable facts and logical reasoning’ when it came up with that.

Well, that’s awkward. There was more.

As for those diverse sources that minimise human subjectivity …where do you suppose they’d get their info for a page on the Russia-Ukraine War? Oh, that’s right – the Kremlin.

Here are a few things people have been saying about Grokipedia.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2