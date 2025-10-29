US elon musk Grokipedia

We’re not even remotely surprised by Elon Musk accusing open-source encyclopaedia Wikipedia of a left-wing bias. From his vantage point, we suspect Genghis Khan looks like the tofu-eating wokerati – or whatever phrase they’re throwing around at the moment.

To combat that perceived bias, he has unleashed Grokipedia, an AI-driven copycat app, which picks its sources according to whatever algorithm it is that’s shoving Turning Point down people’s throats on the social media site that used to be Twitter.

Musk announced that the site was live.

The AI model it’s named after summed up the theory.

“Grokpedia leverages xAI’s Grok to synthesize knowledge from diverse sources, prioritizing maximum truth-seeking over consensus-driven editing. Wikipedia, by contrast, depends on volunteer editors whose biases—often left-leaning—can distort entries on controversial topics. Grokpedia minimizes human subjectivity, focusing on verifiable facts and logical reasoning for a more reliable reference. Version 0.1 already outperforms Wikipedia in neutrality, with rapid improvements ahead.”

Unfortunately, it looks a lot like Grok wasn’t ‘focusing on verifiable facts and logical reasoning’ when it came up with that.

If you put a page from Grokipedia through Grok and asked for the flaws and logical fallacies in the page, it will give you ALL of the flaws. This is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/iwMSLGEuq6 — Jack Beers (@waytoomuchbeer) October 28, 2025

Well, that’s awkward. There was more.

As for those diverse sources that minimise human subjectivity …where do you suppose they’d get their info for a page on the Russia-Ukraine War? Oh, that’s right – the Kremlin.

Elon Musk has launched Grokipedia – a supposed alternative to Wikipedia, promising to be “more truthful.” I decided to check a topic in my area of expertise to see how accurate it really was and what sources Grok relied on to generate the article. The result speaks for itself pic.twitter.com/ey1qHdzLn5 — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 28, 2025

Here are a few things people have been saying about Grokipedia.

1.

If I see someone cite Grokipedia I will immediately lose all respect for them pic.twitter.com/W9LTrWuQjP — Sold (@SoldOfficial) October 18, 2025

2.

Elon’s Grokipedia will be the wave of the future! pic.twitter.com/iak3aqMRID — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) October 2, 2025

3.

Here's a major issue I'm sure happened on purpose. Your replacement for Wikipedia doesn't weigh scientific studies. So a poorly conducted study is weighted the same as a well conducted study. This means a study from the Flat Earth Society has the same weight as a study from the… — E. R. Davis (@bluzoan) October 28, 2025

4.

Grokipedia rips off directly from Wikipedia, word for word, formatting, structure, the whole thing. pic.twitter.com/HUVIgh5Swg — Dave Jones (@eevblog) October 28, 2025

5.

What the hell is all that gratuitous blahblah about drugs? Your magapedia is hilariously, outrageously biased. It's the Fox News of wikis. — Madman (@SOMAMadman) October 28, 2025

6.

I'm going to call it "Dickipedia" just to spite Musk. https://t.co/OElFt8Y1jl — Not Kaybee (@realkaybeeguy) October 28, 2025

7.

Let’s check out Hitler. Yeah, we see you Grokipedia, we see you pic.twitter.com/jZvg5GGLC9 — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) October 29, 2025

8.

Musk's new Grokipedia that aims to replace Wikipedia is just more confirmation that Musk exists to lick the boots of the filthy Russian dictator. Just another massive disinfo machine written in the Kremlin. https://t.co/1HbQQ5yRsc — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) October 28, 2025

9.