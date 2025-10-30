US JD Vance

This woman brilliantly confronted JD Vance on Trump’s immigration policy and it was a salutary lesson in taking Maga down

John Plunkett. Updated October 30th, 2025

To the University of Mississippi where JD Vance was at a Turning Point USA event where he took questions from the audience.

There was one audience member in particular who we focus on here, because she so brilliantly confortoned the VP on his and Trump’s immigration policy that it went viral, wildly viral.

And it really is five minutes very well spent.

Felt like a lesson for American media and opposition politicians everywhere. Give that women her own TV show!

And these people surely said it best.

