This woman brilliantly confronted JD Vance on Trump’s immigration policy and it was a salutary lesson in taking Maga down

US JD Vance

To the University of Mississippi where JD Vance was at a Turning Point USA event where he took questions from the audience.

There was one audience member in particular who we focus on here, because she so brilliantly confortoned the VP on his and Trump’s immigration policy that it went viral, wildly viral.

And it really is five minutes very well spent.

Question: When you talk about too many immigrants here, when did you guys decide that number? Why did you sell us a dream? You made us spend our youth, our wealth in this country and gave us a dream. You don’t owe us anything. We have worked hard for it. How can you as a vice… pic.twitter.com/6rxqW0aWpZ — Acyn (@Acyn) October 30, 2025

Felt like a lesson for American media and opposition politicians everywhere. Give that women her own TV show!

And these people surely said it best.

Bold woman. Good question. Also the part where she asks why you have to be a Christian to be a real American, as the Matt Walshes of this world insist. https://t.co/9h0adWtaZI — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 30, 2025

“You sold us a dream, now you call us too many.” That line should haunt every politician who built careers on immigrant hope. — | (@tweet4Anna_NAFO) October 30, 2025

She said what millions have been too afraid to say: America sold immigrants a dream, charged them tuition, taxes, and decades of labor, then turned around and said “Too many of you now.” The dream didn’t expire. The politicians did. pic.twitter.com/99Dkdpu6XN — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) October 30, 2025

She asks a bunch of intelligent questions and he responds with empty word salad and a condescending demeanor. Not even a year in and I have no problem calling him the worst Vice President in American history. — Nick Da Silva (@NJD316) October 30, 2025

she asked good faith, intelligent questions and all he could do was be a smug, condescending dick head. she was frying him lol https://t.co/MENDVqw0Jz — cal (@JorCal_) October 30, 2025

Serious question, truth and heartfelt. This jackass is holding himself from laughing. Then dismissive, and condescending. pic.twitter.com/0wgl1u0hZg — Mimzy (@MimzyNGB) October 30, 2025

JD Vance is one of the most unlikable people in the USA. — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) October 30, 2025

